“It be ya own people”: Jaylen Brown has a funny Twitter exchange with Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum after the latter chipped off his tooth during the Christmas Day matchup

In addition to the game, Jaylen Brown lost a part of his tooth as well last night when Jayson Tatum elbowed him during Celtics’ matchup against the Bucks.

The Boston Celtics choked away a 19-point lead to the defending champions last night. They started the game strong, outscoring the Bucks by 13 points in the first quarter. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo took over in the second half to get the Christmas dub for his team.

It was the first game back for the Greek Freak and he did not look rusty at all. The Celtics however have been rusty for almost two seasons now.

A team that used to be top 4 in the eastern conference is now struggling to stay above the 0.500 mark. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is not quite living up to the expectations anymore.

Jayson Tatum says it was his Christmas present for teammate Jaylen Brown

During the second quarter when the Celtics were still in control, at the 10-minute mark Jaylen and Jayson went for a rebound. Instead of fighting Giannis for it, Tatum elbowed his own teammate. The ball ultimately went to the Bucks and in the process, Brown lost a part of his tooth as well.

After the game, Jaylen Brown called out Tatum for chipping his tooth off for a rebound that he didn’t even catch in the end. He reposted the video of the incident and said, “It be ya own people” with facepalm emoji. Jayson Tatum apologized for it and promised to get him a new one for the holidays.

My bad champ… got you a 🦷 for the holidays https://t.co/HWmdtO4ICq — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 26, 2021

The duo combined for 50 points but did not perform well in the fourth quarter and the Bucks successfully capitalized on that. Although the Celtics front office has made an attempt to build around these two, they two are not what they were expected to be.

Boston is currently at the 9th spot in the east and they have a long list of players sidelined due to Covid restrictions. They will face the Timberwolves, Clippers, and healthy Phoenix Suns next week and desperately need those wins to stay in play-off contention.

