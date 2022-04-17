“I don’t want to be happy and sad!”: When Nets’ Kevin Durant delivered a profound speech regarding his philosophy in life during ‘Chips’ interview with Draymond Green

A look back to the time when Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a profound speech during his ‘Chips’ interview with Draymond Green

On the court, Kevin Durant is one of the few players in the world that could justifiably be put in the GOAT conversation, even if it may not be as a favorite. His skill with the ball in his hands, his IQ, and his petty yet dogged mentality between the lines are downright incredible. It’s like the man is always dialed up to 11 on intensity.

When it comes to being off-the-court, however, the man can be a really calm individual. Sure, he can have the occasional outburst on Twitter, but even those are nothing extreme, or heinous. He’s simply himself, something that should be welcomed by just about everyone within the NBA community.

Like this, he was given the platform to be himself during his famous interview with former teammate Draymond Green on his show, ‘Chips’. And during his time, he delivered a beautiful little speech, which needs to be appreciated more. Which is why we’re here to bring it right to you today.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kevin Durant talks about not wanting to be happy or sad during the ‘Chips’ interview

As a fanbase, we no longer see Kevin Durant get vulnerable enough on camera to show his most sensitive side. And a large reason for that is because of some dim-witted media members and fans roasting him for it.

Personally, I would love to see more of his more sensitive side, his personality, and his thoughts apart from basketball. Because, if it’s more moments like the one we’re about to show you… well, how about we just show it to you?

Take a look at the Instagram post below.

That’s beautiful. That is wonderfully profound.

Still, we will also say that we’re a bit worried about KD’s thinking here.

Life is indeed a rollercoaster of highs and lows, of happiness and sadness. And yes, sometimes it can get incredibly difficult to cope with it. But without it, life loses all meaning.

At least, in my opinion, you need to enjoy the highs and then live through the lows just to feel those highs yet again.

And just to be clear, I am not referring to substances of any kind.

