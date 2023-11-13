“It Can Happen to Any of Us”: Joel Embiid Claims Sixers Have Kelly Oubre Jr.’s Back as He Recovers From Horrifying Accident

Speaking after the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid talked about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s recent accident. The 27-year-old was hit by a car while walking near his home and was immediately taken to a hospital. Although the details about the injuries have not yet been released, the expectation is that they are not too bad, and Oubre Jr. will be able to return to basketball activities in the near future.

Speaking after the game, which saw Tyrese Maxey drop 50 points, Embiid claimed that he was glad that the accident was not as bad as it could have been. The 2023 MVP revealed that he initially wanted to simply make sure that Kelly was doing okay, and was not that hurt.

Embiid claimed that things could easily have been worse and that Oubre Jr. was lucky. “Man, that was tough. I heard about it. First up, I just wanted to make sure that he was good. Coz you never know with those type of things. It’s just unfortunate. It just shows you that it can happen to any of us. He’s super lucky, but I’m glad that he wasn’t too bad because it could have been worse,” Embiid claimed.

Talking about the team, Embiid suggested that while they were looking forward to Oubre Jr.’s return, the entire team simply wanted him to take as much time as he needed. Embiid said that as the close match showed, the 76ers need Oubre Jr. and that the 2023 acquisition had already become an important part of the team.

“The game today, we were all thinking about him and we just want him to take his time, recover and we got his back. Like you saw tonight, he is needed. He should take his time, man, and we are gonna be waiting for him,” Embiid said, suggesting that the former Hornets and Warriors star had all the support he required to make a healthy return. The clip was posted on Twitter by ClutchPoints.

Tyrese Maxey dedicates the 50-point performance to Kelly Oubre Jr.

While Oubre Jr. battled his accident injuries, Tyrese Maxey produced what was his career-best score of 50 points against the Pacers. After the game, the 23-year-old dedicated the performance to Kelly, according to BBC.

Maxey said that the entire team and himself were hoping for a quick return to fitness for Oubre Jr., and were constantly thinking about him. Apart from Embiid and Maxey, 76ers’ head coach Nick Nurse also hoped for a speedy recovery for his 27-year-old star.

Nurse said that the 76ers will re–evaluate Kelly after around a week, and wished him a speedy recovery. Despite having been at the 76ers for less than two months, it seems as if Oubre Jr. has already become an important part of the 76ers, apart from making multiple friends who only wished the best for him.