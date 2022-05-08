“It costs $20K to comment on the refs, I’ve got to pay for diapers”: Giannis Antetokounmpo has the media in splits when asked to comment on officiating 

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a hilarious response when asked about the officiating in Game Three between the Bucks and Celtics.

Game Three of the eastern conference semi-finals in Milwaukee had a wild ending, with the home team getting the win with some blessings from the basketball gods. The Bucks hold a 2-1 lead over the Celtics with Game Four back at the Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who struggled in Game Two, made it up this time, putting up a stat line consisting of 42-points, 12-rebounds, and 8-assists. The Greek Freak shot an efficient 53.3% from the field, making a go-ahead basket in less than one minute remaining in regulation.

However, there were a lot of questions raised regarding the officiating in the game, especially from the Celtics camp. Head coach Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart raised their grievances for not being rewarded 3-free throws on an alleged shooting foul by Jrue Holiday.

Marcus Smart on this foul not being a 3-point shooting foul, via @ByJayKing: “It wouldn’t make sense to do a rip-through move behind the 3-point line when you’ve got a clear shot down three… It’s not like he got me when it was down low. I was already in my shooting motion.” https://t.co/cwCbeJrPQ4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2022

Allegations against the officiating extended to Giannis too. In what many believe, the Bucks superstar was let a free pass for his fouls on the offensive side.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s perfect response to a reporter when asked to comment on the officiating.

The Greek Freak’s media interactions never fail to entertain us, whether it’s his Dad jokes or his discovery of dunking an Oreo in milk. Giannis sure knows how to bring a smile to our faces, entertaining us both on and off the court.

With the series against the Celtics shifting at home for the next two games, the Bucks protected home court in a contest having a controversial ending to it. The Cs had a series of complaints against the officiating, which they felt swung in favor of the Bucks.

Thus when Giannis sat down to address the media, he was asked about his opinions on the officiating. However, the former DPOY didn’t want to get into trouble, ducking the question hilariously.

“How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.”

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo: “How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.” pic.twitter.com/xOQKTQVYXi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 7, 2022

Well, one cannot help but deny it was a smart move by the Bucks MVP, considering he got the benefit of the doubt in this case.

