“It Could Be Worse”: $400 Million Shaquille O’Neal Provides an Interesting Update on His Mental State

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, the NBA has seen numerous polarizing figures come through the league. One of them is Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq is a beloved character who has won the hearts of basketball fans, sports fans, and human beings in general. Why? Well, simply because of his personality.

He is likable caring, and incredibly hilarious. Traits anyone would love to have. Along with his incredible personality, it doesn’t hurt that the big man is worth north of $400 Million. Having earned $292 Million from his NBA career, Shaq has grown his wealth thanks to wise choices and continues to do so.

However, even Diesel needs to be aware of his mental health.

Shaquille O’Neal claims his current mental health can be described with a smiley face

In this day and age, mental health is of great importance for any in the world. This includes NBA superstars like Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq normally has a very jovial attitude and always has a smile on his face. This is how the big man describes his current mental health.

Having recently visited Abu Dhabi, the Big Aristotle was asked in an interview to draw a picture showcasing his current mental health. Here, the four-time champion stated he would draw a smiley face with the words, “it could be worse”, written below.

A fair assessment of things. After all, he does have it right, and as he would later say, he could be in Texas instead of the beaches of Abu Dhabi. Shaq knows the privilege he has, and admits that things could’ve been worse, but thankfully they aren’t.

The last time Shaq was left truly devastated was when he learned of Kobe Bryant’s passing

It takes a lot to get Shaquille O’Neal down in the dumps. The last time he truly found himself in a bad head space was when he learned of Kobe’s death. The Black Mamba’s passing came at a time soon after that of his sister. Leaving Shaq truly devastated.

Former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal tweets on death of Kobe Bryant: “There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment” https://t.co/XVXGTO04tH pic.twitter.com/6x4P49pH5L — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020

It was a depressing time for Diesel. Fortunately, things have improved for him since then.

