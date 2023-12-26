“It Creates So Many Problems”: Jayson Tatum Raves About Having A Low Post Presence Like Kristaps Porzingis On The Celtics

The Boston Celtics gifted their fans a clinical 126-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Offseason acquisition Kristaps Porzingis was the star of the show, scoring 28 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing two assists. Post-game, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum gushed about the Latvian center, saying:

“We haven’t had a low post presence like that since I’ve been on the Celtics and it creates so many problems. Are you gonna switch us? Are you in drop? I’m just happy to be on this side of it.”

A perfect example of what Tatum explained is a play late in the fourth quarter. While the Celtics forward and the rest of the team spread the floor, Porzingis remained in the paint, waiting for an opportunity. When Derrick White’s shot bounced off the rim, the center pounced on the loose ball for a dunk.

Although Porzingis had a rough night from beyond the arc, scoring only two of his eight attempts, he was an efficient nine of 11 from inside the arc. He also had two blocks and a steal and committed only one turnover. He was a team-high +16.

Porzingis’ addition has been a game-changer for the Celtics. A legitimate threat from the perimeter and dominant in the paint, the former Washington Wizards star has added a new dimension to the team. He adds variety to the stacked Celtics roster. Capable of playing center and power forward, Porzingis can function seamlessly when Boston decides to play big with Al Horford at center or start with Derrick White.

Porzingis’ averages are slightly down from last season. However, that is the effect of having a more competent roster than last year’s 35-47 Wizards team around him and having to share the ball more. The 28-year-old will not only help the Celtics’ title charge this season but can also be the long-term replacement for Horford. His addition has lived up to his pre-season hype.

Can Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics to the title this year?

With the win over the Lakers on Christmas, the Celtics improved to 22-6, the best record in the NBA this season. Their impressive wins list includes the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Clippers. They have established themselves as the team to beat in the East.

The Celtics finished 57-25 last season, one game behind the Bucks, who were the #1 seed in the East. They reached the Conference Finals and trailed 0-3 but managed to force a Game 7 with three straight wins. In the series decider, an injury to Jayson Tatum early in the game tilted the contest in the Heat’s favour, who went on to win 103-84. It was a frustrating outcome for the Celtics. They hoped to make it to the second-straight NBA Finals and avenge their 4-2 loss to the Golden State Warriors but fell one game short.

While the last two seasons ended in heartbreaks, this year’s Celtics could change that. The addition of Porzingis and former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has elevated a stacked roster that already had Tatum, Horford, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White to a different level. Talent and chemistry-wise, the Celtics are by far the best team in the league.

This 2023-24 Celtics team is seemingly on the same path as the franchise’s 2007-08 roster. That championship-winning team added guard Ray Allen and versatile forward Kevin Garnett in the summer before winning the title. The 2023-24 Celtics added a superstar guard and big man to their stacked roster.

The Celtics are the team to beat and the NBA title favourites this season.