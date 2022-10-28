Can Buddy Hield’s 42.2% From Deep Really Do Anything For LeBron James and the Lakers?

Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles a ball against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the second half at Staples Center. The Kings wins 141-137 in the triple-overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers who are on a four-game losing skid could use Buddy Hield who is currently shooting at an exceptional rate from beyond the arc!

To say the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a whirl would be an understatement. The franchise is currently ‘0-4’, with the team looking progressively worse as the games go by.

The roster’s lack of cohesion, chemistry, and defense late in games has led to their downfall. Not to mention, their abysmal shooting form. Something has to give.

Their shooting slump doesn’t seem like it will be remedied anytime soon, and as such the front office may have to make some critical and cardinal decisions in the coming month.

Longtime target Buddy Hield, in contrast, is having an impeccable campaign so far, scoring 42% from the three-point line on nine attempts per game. The Lakers would be wise to acquire his services as soon as possible.

Buddy Hield is shooting 42.2% from 3 on 9.0 attempts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EkLCjZqREC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 27, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers need to reconstruct!

Its bedlam in Los Angeles, where the 2020 NBA champions, the Lakers have had a dreadful commencement of their campaign. The franchise has lost all its games to kick-start its season. While the year is long, there seem to be numerous issues in LA.

The team is incredibly inefficient from the floor converting just 41.6% from within the arc. Regarding their three-point shooting, they rank at the bottom of the pile, shooting just 22.3% from three-point land. The worst the league has to offer.

Perspective on how bad the Lakers offense is. 2003 Nuggets (worst ORTG ever):

— 92.2 ORTG

— NBA avg was 103.6

— 11.4 below avg 2012 Bobcats (worst record ever):

— 95.2 ORTG

— NBA avg was 104.6

— 9.4 below avg 2023 Lakers:

— 97.1 ORTG

— NBA avg is 112.1

— 15.0 below avg pic.twitter.com/KV8zticjS9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

The franchise had previously held talks with the Indiana Pacers in a potential trade that would see Russell Westbrook make the switch to Indiana, with Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield arriving in LA.

The Lakers denied the trade as the Indiana franchise was looking to loot the ‘Purple and Gold’ of their remaining two first-round picks, which only kick in late in the decade, in addition to the services of Westbrook.

It might be time to revisit that trade, as they could use Buddy Hield who is currently converting at 42%. Myles Turner has a reputation for his defensive prowess and three-point scoring as well. Both are deficiencies that LA needs to address.

The move could bode well for either side. However, the Lakers hierarchy needs to act now and act fast.

Another downtrodden season for the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers currently possess the worst three-point shooting in the league having buried just 33 of their attempts from long range.

With the franchise having missed the postseason last year, one would imagine the organization in an ideal scenario would love to avoid another disastrous season at all costs.

Not to mention, talisman LeBron James isn’t getting any younger at 38 years of age. It’s about time, his counterparts begin to shoulder the burden and carry their weight in getting the team across the river.

