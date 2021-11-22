“Guess who has more 30-point games than Damian Lillard, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker this season? Jordan Poole!”: Warriors’ fans rejoice as the third-year guard is showing tremendous performance this season

Warriors’ Jordan Poole records his 3rd 30-point game for the season, has more of them than a lot of all-stars in the NBA

The Golden State Warriors extend their win-streak back to 4, as they beat the Toronto Raptors at home tonight. The Raptors’ defense came with one agenda tonight: to stop Stephen Curry from scoring. They somewhat succeeded, restricting Steph to 12 points, on 1/6 shooting from the deep. However, that doesn’t mean Steph was quiet. He recorded 8 assists and a steal.

While Curry was given no air space all night, others stepped up. Jordan Poole scored a game-high 33 points, going 8/11 from the deep. Andrew Wiggins recorded 32 points and 7 rebounds.

Final 📊 Jordan – 33p/4r/4a

Andrew – 32p/7r/3a/1b

Otto – 15p/6r/1a/1s

Stephen – 12p/2r/8a/1s

Chris – 11p/2r/1a/1s

Kevon – 7p/10r/4a/2s/2b

Draymond – 4p/14r/8a/1b

Juan – 2p/1r/2a/2b

Damion – 2p/1b

Beli – 1p/1r

JK – 1r pic.twitter.com/7Hwj38o50C — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 22, 2021

This is the second straight game where Poole has 30 or more points and his 3rd 30-point game of the season.

Jordan Poole has more 30s this season than Damian Lillard, James Harden, etc

The 2021-22 NBA season has had a weird start to the season. A lot of the players are struggling to find their rhythm, which is leading to unexpected results. On the other hand, we are seeing a lot of other players rising up and showing their improvements. Jordan Poole is one of them.

Entering his third season, JP has boosted his game by a tremendous margin. The 22-year-old is averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 assists while shooting 30% from the field. He has been tremendous so far this season, and these numbers don’t do his performances any justice. Poole has been crucial to the Warriors’ success this season, stepping up whenever it is required of him.

Over the course of the season, Jordan has 3 30-point games so far. That is more than a lot of superstars in the NBA have so far this season.

Jordan Poole has more 30-point games this season than Damian Lillard, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and many more. — Antonin (@antonin_org) November 22, 2021

Dame has 1 30-point game, Harden has 1 of the same, Joel Embiid has 2, and Devin Booker has 2 as well.

If Jordan Poole keeps contributing the way he has, even when Klay Thompson return, the Warriors would be a handful to deal with.