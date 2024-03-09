“It Just Hurts So Much Bro to See Your Mother Get Beat”: Dennis Rodman Once Opened Up About His Early Life With His Father

Dennis Rodman’s childhood was marred by unfortunate events. Rodman’s father left his family when he was a baby and he had to grow up without a father figure. Fortunately, he had a mother who was strong as a rock, and she raised Rodman and his two sisters all by herself. During a conversation with Joe Buck on Audiorama, the Hall of Famer couldn’t hold back his tears while talking about the hardships his mother had to go through.

The majority of Rodman’s youth was spent with his mother. He did try to work a few odd jobs to keep the money coming in for the family at a very young age, but in the back of his mind, Rodman always wanted to be a basketball player. His journey to become a basketball player wasn’t easy either. The trauma that he had been through growing up had such an impact on Rodman’s life that he believes he was very close to ruining everything.

The 5x NBA Champion said, “I’ve seen so much in my life, especially in that environment. I’m just thankful for whoever is helping me out. Thank you for letting me live 55.”

Rodman also talked about the pain he felt at such a young age when his mother would get beaten up in front of him, and he couldn’t do anything to help.

Struggling to hold back his tears, he said, “It was hard for her [his mother] just to maintain food on the table. I just saw the man beat my mother, man and kick her…those are the things I hate talking about because it just hurts so much bro to see your mother get beat, see your mother get punched…all these things just hurt and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Rodman’s father Philander Rodman was an Airforce serviceman who left Dennis and his mother when he was three years old. Philander’s life is a story of its own. He has fathered 29 children with 16 different women, as per Business Insider, and although he was absent from Rodman’s life, the two met after Rodman’s exhibition game in the Philippines.

Dennis Rodman once talked about his father’s efforts to rekindle

Despite not being a part of his life for the most part, when Rodman gained popularity and became an NBA champion, his father tried to get back with him. However, the Bulls star wasn’t going to let him have that opportunity because of their long, troubled history.

During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show, the NBA veteran was asked about what his father is doing to get back with his family.

Rodman said, “I didn’t consider I had a father because I didn’t know him really. I think I was three or four, I am 34 now, going 35 and I haven’t seen him since. So, I don’t know what he’s doing. He’s in the Philippines doing something and now he’s going around wearing my jersey and he’s proud.”

Rodman could sense an agenda in his father’s actions because the only reason Philander was doing all of it was because his son was a superstar and had millions coming into his bank every year.