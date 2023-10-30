“It Looked Like Some S**t”: Kevin Garnett Confesses Passing on Nike Boings Despite Being the First to Get the Opportunity to Represent the Shoe Line

On a recent KG Certified episode, Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett spoke in length about the original Nike Boings, and how he had the opportunity to wear the sneakers before Vince Carter in 2000. Back in 2000, Nike released the BB4 with Shox technology that Carter used in the 2000 Dunk competition. Garnett talked about how, despite being signed by Nike in 1995 and getting the opportunity to wear the shoes in 2000, he ended up passing on it.

Advertisement

This was because he thought that he needed more cushioning in the toe area and the sides, something the Nike Boings lacked. Garnett revealed how he was shown the sneakers at a Nike event, but ended up passing on it.

He then talked about how this led to him working with engineers and creators when it came to creating his own shoe, in order to ensure they had exactly what he needed.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett reveals he was not fond of the Nike Boings

Garnett initially talked about how he was invited to a Nike event before the 2000 All-Star game. Nike executives asked him to come in the back and wanted him to see the Vince Carter Shox firsthand.

What’s more, KG was even given the opportunity to wear the shoes, even before Vince Carter did for the first time. However, he ended up refusing, claiming that he simply did not like some aspects of the sneakers.

“It looked like some s**. 2000, Oakland, I was in San Fran, at a Nike event. They took me to the back, said they want to show me something. I wasn’t feeling it though, as a player, I needed more cushion on the toe. Need the front part to be very cushiony. I like the even kill of utility at least on the side to protect my heel and my achilles,” Garnett revealed.

This led to KG ensuring that his own signature shoes were exactly what he needed. “When I went in to actually construct my shoe I would actually sit with these engineers, these creators, and give my two cents on what I needed,” he said.

Advertisement

Hence, while he was not happy with the VC Shox, when it came to creating his own signature shoe, the Air Garnett, KG ensured that they had everything he needed. He went ahead and talked to engineers and creators in order to ensure they had the cushioning he needed in the toe area, as well as the slides.

Having signed for the company in 1995, KG was able to eventually transition into building his own brand, once he had done the same in the NBA, firsthand.

Kevin Garnett’s desire to build a sneaker legacy led to him leaving Nike

While Garnett was given his own signature shoes as early as 1999 by Nike, he was not happy with the final version and wanted more. The player also thought that he had the presence to create his own brand, which led to him deciding to sign with AND1, in 2000.

The unique nature of the deal and a controversial advertisement meant that he ended up leaving the company in 2002, according to ESPN. KG eventually signed with Adidas, and while he had further issues with the signature sneakers that the company released for him, he won the 2008 NBA Finals wearing an Adidas pair.

However, the company ended his individual brand and brought him under the umbrella brand of Adidas Signature, shared by the likes of Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, and a range of other players as well. This eventually led to him signing for Anta, which proved to be the final sneaker company that KG endorsed over his storied career.