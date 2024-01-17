“It Was a Blur”: Leading the 32–8 Run, Kevin Durant Describes Being ‘Locked In’ for Incredible 4th Quarter Turnaround Win for Suns vs Kings

The Phoenix Suns put up one of the best fourth-quarter performances of the season during their contest against the Sacramento Kings. Erasing a 22-point deficit, a comeback led by Kevin Durant, the Suns managed to go on a 32-8 run in the final eight minutes of the game. A contest that was supposed to mark De’Aaron Fox and co.’s 24th win of the season had a dramatic twist as Frank Vogel’s boys snatched a 119-117 win.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1747475180794896817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kevin Durant was having a subpar performance before shifting gears in the fourth quarter. Being on the floor for the entire 12 minutes, the forward erupted for a 15-point performance. Despite leading the Arizona side to a 32-8 run in the final eight minutes of the contest, KD admitted being zoned out. As surprising as it may sound, the Slim Reaper told the reporters that he felt like the comeback was a “blur”.

“I have no clue. I usually know how the game is going, but I feel like this was a blur,” Durant said in the postgame conference.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1747486059880140998?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite having the All-Star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns are unable to close out games. Their performance in the final quarter, this season, has been awful, to say the least. While the team has been consistently knocking down clutch free throws, averaging merely 24.6 points is a huge concern.

Even after recording a historic win, thanks to their fourth-quarter heroics, KD criticized his team. Durant didn’t mince his words while claiming that they were the “worst fourth-quarter team in the history of the game.”

It is no surprise that the Phoenix Suns are struggling to score points in the final period. However, Durant was exaggerating by dubbing the Suns the “worst fourth-quarter team in the history of the game”. But the 2014 MVP’s frustrations are justified. The team is averaging the lowest fourth-quarter points per game in the last five seasons.

Kevin Durant wants to impact the game with his defense

Kevin Durant is one of the best generational talents in league history. Averaging 27.3 points across his career and having four scoring titles under his belt, KD is a one-of-a-kind offensive player. However, tonight, the 6ft 11” star managed to impact the game with his incredible defense.

Apart from going on a 15-point scoring outburst, the two-time Finals MVP also lodged two blocks, KD explained how he wished to “make life tough” for the opponents on the defense as well. Averaging 1 block per game this season, Durant has been trying to stay true to his commitment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrevorMBooth/status/1747486256408539179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His interest in defense has sparked to fulfill his ambitions of being the greatest basketball player ever.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrevorMBooth/status/1747486317985009767?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While it may be too late to dethrone Michael Jordan or LeBron James from the GOAT debate, his improved defense will certainly allow him to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

This season, in his 17th year in the NBA, Durant has shown no signs of slowing down. Putting 28.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, the 35-year-old is on track to make his 14th All-Star appearance.