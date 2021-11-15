"It was a tough night offensively... We didn't shoot the ball well.": Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about their loss to the Hornets, discuss what all went wrong

Warriors’ stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about the tough loss to the Charlotte Hornets, discuss the faults

The Golden State Warriors and their run came to an end tonight. After being unbeaten on the road this season, and coming into the game with a 7-game win streak, LaMelo Ball and co. had different plans. The Hornets never let the Warriors find their shooting stroke, and their high-energy defense kept the Dubs at bay.

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Stephen Curry scored 24 points, dished 10 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds. He shot only 3/13 from the deep, and the whole team shot 9/39, a poor 23.1% from 3s.

Also Read: “It isn’t my fault they boo Kevin Durant in OKC!”: Nets’ James Harden shrugs off getting booed, talks about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The game was a close affair throughout, with the largest lead either side had was 7 points. There were 25 lead changes and 14 ties and the game came down to the wire. After the game, Steph and Draymond Green sat down and discussed what went wrong.

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry discuss what went wrong tonight

Draymond Green had a simple observation about what went wrong tonight. The Warriors had a slow start to the game, and while that may work at home, the conditions are not the same on the road. The crowd at home cheers for you, and gets you hyped, whereas the crowd away would always try to get you into a funk.

Draymond emphasizes the importance of creating a quick tempo early when the Dubs are on the road pic.twitter.com/AJFrT6oZhM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

Also Read: “Cade Cunningham is not a superstar who cries over scoring only 10 points”: Dwane Casey heaps praise on rookie superstar’s mentality after win over Toronto Raptors

Stephen Curry continued right where Draymond left. He talked about the start they had, and the poor shooting they exhibited. Steph took responsibility and said he took some shots that he shouldn’t have. Curry also talked about the importance of taking different shots when the 3s aren’t falling.

Steph Curry analyzes Warriors’ tough offensive night in loss to Hornets pic.twitter.com/iXwBlSTgMD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

The Warriors would sure like to work on these things. They face Kevin Durant and the Nets next, and a win against them would do wonders for the team’s morale.