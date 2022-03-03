“It was challenging for sure”: Stephen Curry describes seeing Dell Curry and Sonya in 2 different sections at Madison Square Garden when he broke the All-Time 3-pt record

Although Stephen Curry is reaching new heights on the court, his family life is in turmoil with his parents ending their marriage after 33 years.

This has been a rather bumpy season for Stephen Curry shooting a career-low from the 3-pt line. But the Warriors are at the top after missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

In addition, the 2x MVP crossed Ray Allen for the All-Time record. His shooting woes began from the few games that led to the record-breaking matchup against the Knicks.

With some exceptions, he has largely struggled from the field since then. The Warriors got Klay Thompson back after 2 whole seasons with a ‘championship or bust’ mentality.

Amidst all this, however, he has faced some troubles off the court. Sonya and Dell Curry had a messy divorce and it led to some awkward moments at MSG after the record-breaking 3.

Stephen Curry says it was important for him to share the special moment with both his parents

In an interview with The Ringer, Stephen Curry revealed how challenging it was throughout the divorce process. The 3x champion says his parents raised him better than to lash out in a situation like this.

“It’s challenging for sure,” Curry said. “I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up.’ I could have that approach. But it’s going to be an acknowledgment of both of y’all in terms of how y’all raised me. The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

Fans are accustomed to watching Dell and Sonya on the sidelines cheering for their sons together. Especially during the playoffs, they figure out creating ways to show love to Steph and Seth when the two are facing each other.

From that to having them in two different sections when Curry broke Ray Allen’s record is saddening. Soon after the historic moment took place, Steph gave the game ball to his dad. After subbing out he went to embrace his mother. He calls what specifically went through his mind during that time,

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging.”

The divorce was messy with both Dell and Sonya accusing each other of cheating. And for this reason the great season the Warriors are having will be bitter-sweet for Stephen Curry.

