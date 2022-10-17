“It was difficult rejecting the Celtics and Lakers”: Coach K turned down the opportunity to create generational wealth, TWICE!

Mike Krzyzewski – or fondly known as Coach K to the people is probably the greatest coach to not coach in the NBA.

Duke University’s basketball team is forever indebted to Mike Krzyzewski for bringing them success—5 NCAA titles in 42 years put them on the map. College basketball is tougher than the NBA because kids are hungry to get to the big leagues. Many big-name players have come through his system and loved their time under him.

Coach K had the same impact on collegiate basketball as Dean Smith had in the 70s and 80s. He’s made players like Kyrie Irving, Grant Hill, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum in recent times, and JJ Redick if you go a little further.

In his podcast, Coach K spoke about his time with the university and the opportunities he was offered during his tenure with the team. First, in 1990, he was offered the role of head coach for the Boston Celtics. This was when the rivalry between the Showtime Lakers and the Celtics was slowly coming to an end.

He turned it down, despite being recruited by “one of the best guys ever,” Dave Gavitt. Krzyzewski loved Dave but thought he had unfinished business with Duke. Right after turning it down, he won 2 straight titles.

Also Read: “I Was the Only Coach to Ask Kobe Bryant to Shoot!”: Coach K Shared How the Black Mamba Had Planned to Beat Manu Ginobili and Argentina

Coach K could have succeeded Phil Jackson after he left in the early 2000s – instead, he went on to Coach the Olympics team

Imagine having two legendary coaches back to back. Phil Jackson had won the Lakers their 3-peat in the early 2000s, and when he thought it was time to go, the Los Angeles Lakers extended an offer to Mike. Kobe had never gone to college, but he knew the man and his achievements; they were close.

The Purple and Gold offered him a life-changing amount of money and the offer to finishing his building for him. He was stunned by the offer and even seriously contemplated taking it. He even informed Redick about the offer and went off the grid for a couple of days. Redick was going to quit if he had taken the offer.

But he didn’t and he stuck by the university that made him the man he is. An army man in his early days, Mike Krzyzewski was loyal to a fault. Soon after that, Jerry Colangelo brought him to coach the national team and the rest is history. He won 3 straight Olympic gold medals with the team.

Also Read: Coach K Played Mind Games to Entice Kobe Bryant Against Manu Ginobili

Coaches and players are often enticed by big money moves – not many people see clearly when they see green

Players these days only play for money. Rarely do you see a man like Damian Lillard or Stephen Curry who stay for their team. The same can be said for coaches as well, but then basketball was made into a business by the owners. When the big men see the money rolling in, loyalty leaves the room.

That’s why you see more affliction than affection in the NBA. And as a college-level coach who was more interested in nurturing talent than egos, Mr. Krzyzewski didn’t feel like he would be as effective. And that is where his discipline and tenacity showed—not many have the guts to turn down generational wealth for their current job. Mike Krzyzewski is one of the few who can.

Also Read: “Duke is never the underdog!! Let’s f**king go!”: Jayson Tatum seems ecstatic as the Duke Blue Devils beat the Red Raiders