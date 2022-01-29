“Klay Thompson sits 4 seats down from me, yet won’t give me a date for my podcast!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about difficulties of podcasting, shares insider information about the ‘Sea Captain’

Warriors’ Draymond Green made his way to JJ Redick’s ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast, gives gems about Klay Thompson

An NBA season starts in October and lasts till June. During that time, the players, the coaching staff, and everyone related to the team have to schedule their entire lives around the same. Every team has a different kind of schedule, and a lot of the times, it gets quite difficult to juggle other things along with the same. Draymond Green recently made his way to the Old Man and the Three podcast, hosted by JJ Redick.

There, Green was asked about what are the challenges he faces while making the podcast. Draymond scuffed and said, ‘Scheduling’. He further went on to describe how he’s been chasing after Klay Thompson for 3 weeks now, with no success.

“I’ve been chasing Klay (@KlayThompson ) for 3 weeks… The guy f***ing sits 4 seats down from me, and I’ve been chasing him for 3 weeks. Another week is about to go by, and I won’t get him again.” – @Money23Green https://t.co/bQIUaxFdPg — Dubs(31-12) (@dubs3000) January 29, 2022

Also Read: “Hey LeBron James, is your refrigerator running?”: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend

“You gotta get Klay Thompson a shot, else, good or bad he’ll take one anyway”: Draymond Green

Klay Thompson is back in a Warriors uniform, and it’s been a good eight games. However, we haven’t seen Draymond Green and Klay Thompson back together. On the current Warriors roster, there are only 4 players who had played with Klay back in 2019, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, and Green himself.

On the podcast, Draymond talks about Klay Thompson in the zone, his Game 6s, and his need to shoot.

“Just get him the ball. He came to before the game, we were down 3-2, and he came to me and said, ‘I’m going to have a really big game. Just make sure, you give me the ball… Just give me the ball, we’re going to win, and I’m going to have a really big game.’ And he did. He told me the same thing Game 6 Toronto, and if you remember correctly, he was going off.” “The thing about Klay is, if you don’t give Klay the ball, he’ll run way across the court, and stand right next to you… The thing about Klay is, he’s going to find a shot. Good, bad, are indifferent, he’s going to throw them up. It’s upon you to make sure he gets the best chance.”

Also Read: “Andrew Wiggins would casually do things I’ve never seen before”: Zach LaVine and Draymond Green gush over the Warriors All-Star and his incredible dunks

What DG described sounds like the most Klay thing there can be. I for once, as a Dubs fan, cannot wait for Draymond to get back out there and share the floor with Klay and Steph yet again.