“Was 2016 Stephen Curry better than 96′ Michael Jordan?”: When the Warriors point guard drew comparisons with MJ after his unanimous MVP season

“Were 2016 Warriors better than 96 Bulls?’ is quite a famous NBA community debate, add “Was Stephen Curry of 2016 better than 96′ Michael Jordan?” to it.

The Golden State Warriors of 2015-16 is arguably the greatest team of all time. At least their regular-season record (73-9) says so. Dubs made and broke several teams as well as individual honors that season with Stephen Curry leading from the front.

Although they didn’t end up finishing with a championship, the Warriors started the season with a 24-0 start to the season were the first team in American Sports history to start the season in that fashion.

Apart from the best regular-season record in NBA history, they set numerous other records that might stay unbroken forever. Like their 54-0 run in home games between Jan. 2015 to March 2016, most away victories (34), best winning percentage against top-10 teams of the NBA (91.3), and zero back-to-back losses throughout the season.

Their 28-year-old point guard, Stephen Wardell Curry also became the first Unanimous MVP of the league. The NBA is 67-years old now, and there’s only one player who earned that. But is that year’s Curry better than 96’ Jordan?

Stephen Curry was getting compared to Michael Jordan in 2016

When the Warriors broke the record for most wins, it was the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls record that they one-upped. But Bulls should be the clear winners of the argument that they are the greatest team of all time because they also won a championship after finishing the season at 72-10.

While that is a conversation that would always stay one of the greatest debates in the NBA community, there’s another among those lines which might engage some people.

Steph Curry Was So Great In 2016 That He Was Getting Compared To Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/C4yi8SnDPw — jhoven🪅 (@wadashif) March 5, 2022

No doubt, Curry had one of the best individual seasons ever. He averaged over 30.1 points per game along with 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.1 steals, while making the NBA record for most 3s – in a single season (402), any playoff series (32), and in the Finals (also 32). He also became just the 7th player in NBA history to make it to the 50-40-90 club.

Jordan too had a tremendous season in 96-97, he averaged 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.2 steals, and half a block a game. He won MVP, scoring title, All-Defensive first-team selection, All-Star game MVP as well as the Finals MVP. That is tough to beat.

Was “The Chef” closest anyone could get to one of “His Airness” unbelievable seasons? Yes. Did he better Jordan who swept all the MVP awards possible in a season leading Bulls to their 4th championship? No.