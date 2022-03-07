Basketball

“Was 2016 Stephen Curry better than 96′ Michael Jordan?”: When the Warriors point guard drew comparisons with MJ after his unanimous MVP season

"Was 2016 Stephen Curry better than 96' Michael Jordan?": When the Warriors point guard drew comparisons with MJ after his unanimous MVP season
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"We didn't agree on everything but that's racing": Max Verstappen reveals the messages he exchanged with Michael Masi following his sacking
Next Article
"Nikita Mazepin did not grasp how untenable the situation had become": Haas F1 team reveal their future plans after parting ways with Mazepin and Uralkali
NBA Latest Post
"Was 2016 Stephen Curry better than 96' Michael Jordan?": When the Warriors point guard drew comparisons with MJ after his unanimous MVP season
“Was 2016 Stephen Curry better than 96′ Michael Jordan?”: When the Warriors point guard drew comparisons with MJ after his unanimous MVP season

“Were 2016 Warriors better than 96 Bulls?’ is quite a famous NBA community debate, add…