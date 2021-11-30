“Jonas Valanciunas who?! We call him Dirk Valanciunas!”: Willie Green reveals how the Pels were comparing the Lithuanian to the Mavs legend after an incredible shooting night

Jonas Valanciunas recorded a career-high 39 points on 87.5% from beyond the arch, to go along with 15 rebounds and 3 assists to help NOLA defeat LAC 123-104.

The New Orleans Pelicans are having a disastrous start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. With Zion Williamson out since the commencement of the current campaign, the Pels were 1-12 in the first 13 games. However, the new acquisitions – Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham – have been absolutely incredible, being one of the very few positive takes from NOLA’s horrendous start.

On Monday night, the Pels were hosted by the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. Coming off 2 wins in their past 3 games, New Orleans were in the driving seat for the majority of the game. A contest that saw only 7 lead changes and 1 tie, ended with the ailing NOLA grabbing a huge 123-104 win, to improve their record to 6 wins now.

Also Read: Pelicans’ big surprises everyone as he goes 7/8 from the deep to take down the Clippers

It was yet another valiant effort by PG13, putting up 27 points. However, it was Valanciunas who was the star of the night. Hitting 7 three-pointers on an 87.5% shooting from the 3PT field, the Lithuanian big man put up a career-high 39 points, to go along with 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and a +/- of +22.

Jonas Valanciunas tonight: 39 PTS

15 REB

15-24 FG

7-8 3P

in 32 MINS He is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points, 15+ rebounds, 7+ threes in fewer than 35 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LelYD9aSOy — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2021

“I have still go to work a lot to be like Dirk Nowitzki”: Jonas Valanciunas

During the postgame interview, coach Willie Green revealed how JV’s teammates were hilariously calling him “Dirk Valanciunas”. Green further spoke about the 6-foot-11 center:

“The guys were calling him ‘Dirk’ Valanciunas. We want him shooting the ball when he’s open. He still wants to go to the post, which I love about him. He’s a physical guy, but just explaining it to him how it’s gonna open our offense up with his ability to shoot the ball the way he can and it was amazing to see tonight.

“The guys were calling him ‘Dirk’ Valanciunas. We want him shooting the ball when he’s open.” Willie Green on Jonas Valanciunas’ career-high 7-of-8 3-point shooting. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/v496cIgcdv — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 30, 2021

Brandon Ingram too had some huge compliments for Jonas after his career night.

“He came out with a lot of energy and looked like he played loose. He was the head of the snake of everything we did.”

When asked about his views on his teammates comparing him to one of the greatest shooting big men ever, the 29-year-old had a very humble answer.

“Everybody wants to be him,” Valanciunas said. “He’s one of the greatest big guys in the game, but I’ve still got to work a lot to be like him.”

He further stated how knocking down shots gives him a huge boost in confidence.

“I’m comfortable when I see them going in,” Valanciunas said. “I’m not comfortable when they’re not going in. It was just a team effort. Working with the guys, getting me open, running the plays for that is five guys’ effort on the court.”

Also Read: Jazz star has cringe inducing lowlight right after embarrassing Damian Lillard

Jonas has been having the best season of his decade-long career. Averaging 19.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, it has been the 3-point shot that he has tremendously improved on. Shooting a staggering 51.7% from beyond the arc, the Pels’ center has the best 3PT FG% in the entire association.