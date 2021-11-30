Basketball

“Jonas Valanciunas who?! We call him Dirk Valanciunas!”: Willie Green reveals how the Pels were comparing the Lithuanian to the Mavs legend after an incredible shooting night

“Jonas Valanciunas who?! We call him Dirk Valanciunas!”: Willie Green reveals how the Pels were comparing the Lithuanian to the Mavs legend after an incredible shooting night
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“I don’t think that anyone ever expected that” – Kane says Stone Cold Steve Austin’s success in WWE was an accident
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Jonas Valanciunas who?! We call him Dirk Valanciunas!”: Willie Green reveals how the Pels were comparing the Lithuanian to the Mavs legend after an incredible shooting night
“Jonas Valanciunas who?! We call him Dirk Valanciunas!”: Willie Green reveals how the Pels were comparing the Lithuanian to the Mavs legend after an incredible shooting night

Jonas Valanciunas recorded a career-high 39 points on 87.5% from beyond the arch, to go…