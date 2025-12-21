“It Was Weak”: Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green’s Ejection, Points to Dillon Brooks’ Punch on Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors ended their three-game losing streak on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, but it didn’t come without flares rising at Chase Center, as the Dubs had to grind through most of the game without their defensive anchor, Draymond Green. He was ejected early in the second quarter, a decision that unsurprisingly didn’t sit well with head coach Steve Kerr.

Green has never been best friends with NBA referees, so it would be understandable if he were extra cautious around them. Instead, he shoved Collin Gillespie and continued to argue with the officials in the immediate aftermath, earning back-to-back technical fouls and an early ticket out of the game.

This was likely Green reacting to the Warriors’ frustrating start to the game on defense, when they allowed the Suns to score 44 points. However, Kerr feels the referees’ response was too harsh, especially considering what the opposition, and Dillon Brooks in particular, did on Thursday.

“It was weak,” Kerr said of the ejection in the post-game press conference, before following it up with descriptions of what Brooks was trying to do with his star player Stephen Curry.

“We just saw a guy [Dillon Brooks] on their team literally punch Steph in the stomach. Premeditated. Punches him in the stomach. No ejection for that,” Kerr added. “And then, you know, two nights later, the refs got upset with some words from Draymond? I totally disagree.”

Whether Green’s reaction warranted a technical foul is up for debate, but Curry deserved better calls given how Suns defenders, especially Brooks, handled him on Thursday, when the Warriors lost by one point, and again on Saturday.

Kerr voiced his concerns to the referees mid-game, but he too received a technical foul, which shut the matter down. Kerr could not argue further, as an ejection could have had dire consequences for the Warriors.

No love lost for Dillon Brooks

Brooks has a dark history with the Warriors and its fanbase. He’s been a villain in Bay Area for over five years now, dating back to his Memphis Grizzlies days. He’s had issues when he was at the Rockets, and now, he’s created problems for himself in the Suns uniform as well.

Kerr doesn’t seem to be too fond of the Canadian baller either. He called out his dirty play in the press conference, saying, “How can you not be upset? This is a guy who broke Gary’s elbow in the playoffs. Close lining him with one of the dirtiest plays I’ve ever seen. So it’s not like there’s not a track record there…”

“I don’t know what the point of replay is if you’re not going to kick a guy out for literally punching somebody. It’s bizarre to me that he was not ejected from that game or suspended or fined,” Kerr added.

Curry doesn’t appear to get very favorable whistles from the referees, and that has been a talking point for some time. Toward the end of the second game against the Suns, defenders appeared to be intentionally trying to foul him, yet the whistle still didn’t come.

Thankfully, the Warriors were able to wash this bitter pill down with a win that should give them some confidence heading into their home fixtures, first against the Orlando Magic and then a Christmas clash with the Mavericks.