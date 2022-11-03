“Did I Just See Kevin Love Make a Diagonal Cut for a Two-Handed Dunk?”: Veteran Forward Sends the Cavaliers Bench and Fans into a Tizzy

Currently holding a 5-1 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a great start this season. GM Mike Gansey struck when the iron was hot, acquiring three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, with many terming it as the best signing this off-season.

Coming off a play-in elimination, the Cavs showed a lot of potential, with it only being a matter before they’d burst into the scene. And no surprises, the Cleveland team has shown up and how embarking on a 5-game winning streak. The team comprises a young core, and not to forget the veteran Kevin Love.

The team boasts four All-Stars, with three of them in the starting lineup, Jarrett Allen, Spida Mitchell, and Darius Garland, not forgetting K-Love coming off the bench.

Love, who has played 9-seasons for the Cavaliers, which includes the iconic 2016 championship, had the home crowd excited as he threw down a jam.

Kevin Love sends NBA Twitter into a tizzy with his two-handed jam.

Adapting to the changing times, K-Love’s decision to come off the bench has earned him nothing but flowers. In what many believe, the former champion was a strong nominee for the 6th MOY last season.

Playing second unit, the veteran forward is averaging 11.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 1.8 APG on an incredible 47.2% shooting from the 3-point line. While K-Love’s sniper skills remain ageless, the 34-year-old stunned Twitter with his recent and-1 slam.

Kevin Love powers down an and-1 SLAM 💪 The Cavs lead early on ESPN pic.twitter.com/LG90nUbq5A — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

Cavs are so good they got Kevin Love willingly sprinting into a back cut and dunking on people pic.twitter.com/d6NN7Ux4T6 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) November 3, 2022

Did I just see #Cavs Kevin Love make a diagonal cut for a two-handed dunk? — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 3, 2022

We’ve got a Kevin Love dunk as part of an and-1. Just like we all expected to see tonight. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 3, 2022

Why’s noone talking about Cleveland??? This team is talented AF. Great bigs…. Underrated hooper in Levert. Kevin Love off the bench…If Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are firing at the same time… 😳 — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) November 3, 2022

Kevin Love’s noteworthy transition.

The Cavaliers should retire K-Love’s jersey when it’s all said and done. The former MIP has been nothing but loyal to the people of Cleveland, staying put despite the team undergoing the rebuilding process on many occasions.

Having been a starter for most of his career, the five-time All-Star understood the need of the hour, agreeing to come off the bench. By doing so, Love has only increased his longevity as a player.

