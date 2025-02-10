Luka Doncic’s Foundation Donates $500,000 to Help LA Fire Relief Efforts

Luka Doncic has only been a member of the Lakers for a week, but the Slovenian sensation has already made his mark on the Los Angeles community. Doncic and his foundation announced they will be committing a significant amount of money to help with fire relief efforts in L.A.

Doncic’s foundation stepped in right away after the 25-year-old landed in Los Angeles, realizing firsthand the devastating effects of the area’s recent wildfires. The foundation is donating $500,000 to aid in immediate relief efforts.

A message from @luka7doncic to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/fhoa30nIjY — Luka Dončić Foundation (@LD77Foundation) February 10, 2025

Doncic lamented the fact that the children of Los Angeles had lost many of their social gathering spots. “I can’t believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with their friends,” Doncic wrote in his statement. The five-time All-Star has already made an effort to connect with his new community by making a real and lasting impact.

Doncic further committed to helping rebuild those gathering spots that were lost in the fires. The newest Lakers star pledged to help in rebuilding courts, playgrounds, and fields because “every kid needs a safe place to play.”

Luka Doncic is already showing his loyalty to Los Angeles

With this much-needed donation, Doncic has already endeared himself to Lakers fans without even playing a game for the franchise. His respectable pledge also hints that the superstar guard sees a future for himself in Los Angeles. While still a couple of years away from needing to re-sign, Doncic will be due for a massive contract extension to close out his prime. As of now, it appears that an extension will be happening with the Lakers.

Doncic also pointed to his willingness to help for the long haul in his message, further insinuating his desire to remain in Los Angeles. Regardless of how his tenure with the Lakers turns out on the court, the seventh-year veteran has proven he is determined to be a community-involved star. After showing so much loyalty throughout his six seasons to a team that abandoned him, it seems Doncic to call this new city his home.