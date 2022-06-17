“Stephen Curry likes it and wants to put a 4th ring on it!”: Warriors’ star knocks down a 35-feet shot, celebrates with a very ‘Beyonce’ like energy

Warriors star Stephen Curry demands the NBA to ‘put a ring on it’ as he extends the lead to 22 with a deep triple

The Golden State Warriors are one quarter away from winning their 4th ring in eight years. After two disappointing seasons, the Warriors did what they’d promised and bounced back. After being down 2-1 in the Finals, the Warriors have won two straight and came to Boston tonight with a 3-2 lead.

Celtics started the game with intensity, however, since midway of the 1st quarter, it’s been all Warriors. After failing to knock down a triple in Game 5, Stephen Curry is 5/6 from deep tonight. He leads the Warriors with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Jordan Poole provided an excellent 11-point punch off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have 10 and 12 points each. Draymond Green made 2 triples tonight, after going 0-12 to start the NBA Finals. The Warriors came to win the Championship tonight, and they’re displaying the same energy.

Stephen Curry celebrates a deep triple, asks to be ‘ringed up’

Game 4 was all Stephen Curry in Boston, with his 43-point double-double. However, he didn’t have a good Game 5. Tonight, the Chef brought back the intensity, as he senses blood in the water. The Championship is one W away, and Steph knows it.

Steph, after picking up the first foul on a flop by Marcus Smart, has been excellent on defense. He’s been staying out of trouble, and doing his best. On the offensive end, he’s doing what we know him to do best.

After a deep triple mid-way through the third, the Warriors took a 22-point lead. Boston called a time-out, and Steph celebrated his shot by demanding a ring.

Stephen Curry just said “PUT A RING ON IT” pic.twitter.com/16skoaUZ0N — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 17, 2022

The Celtics have since gone on a 7-0 run, but the Dubs have a 15-point lead. Hopefully, they can re0ignite their offense and seal things off tonight.