Basketball

“Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston

"Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt": NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry doesn't need to validate his career before Kevin Durant like D-Wade didn't before LeBeon James”: Jeremy Lin comes up with a solid theory in support of his former Warriors teammate
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt": NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston
“Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston

Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates Game 6 Klay, wearing an iconic t-shirt of the 2011…