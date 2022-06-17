“Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston

Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates Game 6 Klay, wearing an iconic t-shirt of the 2011 NBA draft.

The term Game 6 has now become synonymous with Klay Thompson. The origin of this term comes from the 2016 WCF as the Warriors sat on the brink of elimination at the hands of Kevin Durant and the OKC Thunder. Game 6 being a do-or-die situation for the Dubs away from home.

With their iconic 73-9 season on the line, Thompson arrived at the party, sinking eleven 3-pointers in Game 6. The former 3-point contest winner had 41-points at the end of the night, with the Dubs forcing a Game Seven, ultimately overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the KD-Russ Thunder.

The nickname has stuck with Thompson ever since, with the most recent example being Game 6 against the Grizzlies in the WC semi-finals. The five-time All-Star was 8-for-14 from beyond the arc, scoring an efficient 30-points.

Klay Thompson’s IG posts after scoring 30 (8 3PT) & the Warriors eliminating the Grizzlies. “Psycho, I’m liable to go Michael, take your pick.

Jackson, Tyson, Jordan, Game 6.” pic.twitter.com/ErsJ6Y3hBb — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2022

As the Warriors sit one win away from their 4th title in 8-years, Jordan Poole decided to pay homage to Thompson, with the Dubs visiting the TD Garden in Boston for Game 6.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole rocking a 2011 NBA draft t-shirt of Klay Thompson.

Over the years, the pre-game entrances of players to the arenas have gained a lot of prominence. In what many believe, these athletes are turning arena entrances into fashion shows. We have often seen players deliver strong messages through their wardrobe, whether it be of public interest or personal.

As the Warriors touched down Boston with a 3-2 lead, they are looking to close things in Game 6. Thus it was only a matter of time before the buzz around Thompson began, with Dub Nation anticipating a big night from him. The excitement seems to have rubbed on Poole too.

Jordan Poole walked into TD Garden with this 2011 Klay shirt 👀 pic.twitter.com/oAsAjxdHS6 — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2022

