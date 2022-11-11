Andre Iguodala’s Candid Confessions on Grizzlies: Refusing to Recognize Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. Being Favorite, and Ja Morant’s Likening to Allen Iverson

During a recent appearance on The CJ McCollum Show, veteran NBA player Andre Iguodala opened up on his controversial stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. From heaping praises of Ja Morant and Jaren Jacskon Jr. to addressing his beef with Dillon Brooks, Iggy was as candid as it gets.

With their dynastic run ending post the 2019 Finals against the Raptors, the Warriors roster went through a series of changes, the most consequential being the exit of Kevin Durant. Thus looking to increase cap space, GM Bob Myers and co decided to part ways with veteran member Iguodala.

Post his 6-seasons with the Dub Nation, Iggy would find himself in Memphis, who at the time were rebuilding its roster. Nonetheless, the Finals MVP and front office mutually agreed on the former sitting out and training on his own till they found a suitable trade for him.

Unfortunately, this took time, with Iggy refusing to suit up for the Grizzlies, leading to teammates Morant and Brooks terming his actions as disrespectful.

However, the Warriors veteran has no hard feelings for anyone on that team.

Andre Iguodala addresses short stint in Memphis.

Earlier this year, Grizzlies guard Brooks publicly took a dig at Iggy post their 3-1 regular season record against the Warriors. The 26-year-old spoke about the 2015 Finals MVP not having the vision during stint in Memphis.

“We all had the vision and he didn’t, which is perfect, send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there.”

Dillon Brooks threw shade at Andre Iguodala after the Warriors’ loss in Memphis pic.twitter.com/N8Tp9vwhhX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Iggy, who at the time remained silent, finally opened up on the matter during a conversation with CJ McCollum, revealing his current status with the members of the Grizzlies roster.

“Yeah they my guys too,” said Iggy when prodded on his relationship with members of the Grizzlies roster.

“I keep saying there’s only one guy that I got like whatever you call beef with, and I’ve never met him, and he’s never spoken to me like I don’t even know what he looks like if I was to see him if he was in front of me. I don’t even know what he looks like.”

Nevertheless, Iguodala was quick to add, referring to his good relations with most of the members on the Grizzlies roster, calling Jaren Jackson Jr. one of his favorite players while admitting seeing the similarities between Morant and former teammate Allen Iverson.

.@CJMcCollum had to ask @andre about Memphis when talking about his career 😅 pic.twitter.com/vwVx97xWFb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 11, 2022

Though Iguodala never mentioned Brooks’ name, it was evident who he meant when he spoke about having a beef with someone on the Grizzlies roster.

Warriors-Grizzlies a potential longstanding rivalry.

Back in the Bay Area, Iggy was witness to the stemming seed of a potential rivalry between Stephen Curry and Ja Morant last season, with the two teams even meeting at the semi-finals last season.

While the Warriors prevailed over the young Grizzlies, given their championship DNA, many believe the tables will turn soon, given the budding talent on the Memphis team with the likes of Morant, Brooks, Jackson, and Bane.

The two western conference contenders play each other for the first time this season on Christmas Day.

