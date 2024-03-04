What Records Does Caitlin Clark Hold? Exploring the Iowa Star’s Basketball Milestones

Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during senior day after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Clark broke the NCAA basketball all-time scoring record during the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The meteoric rise of Caitlin Clark in the past two years or so has fueled Women’s basketball with new life and energy. After revolutionizing NCCA basketball for four years, she has now revealed her plans to take over the WNBA through this year’s Draft. While she nears the conclusion of arguably the greatest college career in the history of Women’s basketball, let’s take a look at some of the milestones that Clark has passed along the way.

Advertisement

The Iowa Hawkeyes star recently made headlines after breaking the NCAA scoring record. However, that was only one of Clark’s numerous accomplishments for her team.

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s age old record

The Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday in the final regular season game of the year marked a special occasion for Iowa fans. Caitlin Clark broke ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich’s longstanding scoring record to become the highest scorer in the history of NCAA basketball, in both Men’s and Women’s competitions.

Advertisement

Clark’s 35-point showing took her over Maravich’s record of 3,667 career points in front of an elated home crowd. The 22-year-old required 18 points to break the record that had been standing for over half a century. She did it in style with a logo three. Clark’s tally of total points in college basketball now stands at 3,685.

Clark broke the Women’s record first

Just a couple of weeks before breaking Maravich’s record, Clark surpassed WNBA legend Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point record to become the highest scorer in the history of NCAA Women’s basketball. The Hawkeyes star’s 49-point outing in her team’s 106-89 victory against the Michigan Wolverines in mid-February took her over the hump.

She accomplished the feat in style as well, putting her signature sharpshooting skills on display. The youngster drained a deep three into the ocean to smash yet another milestone in her brilliant career.

Other fascinating records held by Clark

It will take the whole day to list out Clark’s accolades. But here I will mention a few of the more noteworthy ones.

Clark is the all-time leader in assists for the Big Ten Conference. She also holds the assists record for Iowa and the University’s single-game scoring record as well. In her senior year(2023-24 season), the future WNBA star has also broken Big Ten’s all-time record for three-pointers made and the NCAA’s single-season record for three-pointers.

Advertisement

Clark wasn’t playing around in her junior year as well, which featured her fated confrontation with the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers in the NCAA Final. She became the Big Ten career leader in triple-doubles that year and made the most threes in NCAA title game history, among several other accolades.

Clark will end her Division 1 basketball career as the only athlete, male or female, to tally 3000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds. Her WNBA entry has already prompted a surge in season ticket sales for the Indiana Fever, the franchise with the #1 pick in this year’s Draft. Clark’s college career shows that she has the potential to change women’s basketball forever.