Devin Booker Salutes President Donald Trump for Confirming Kobe Bryant’s Statue in the National Garden of American Heroes

Prateek Singh
Published

Donald Trump and Devin Booker

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump made a historic announcement on Thursday, revealing that the late, great Kobe Bryant will be among the notable Americans to receive statues at the National Garden of American Heroes. President Trump’s announcement was welcomed by the basketball community, and Devin Booker also applauded him for the same.

Trump had signed an executive order earlier in 2020 to build the National Garden of American Heroes. However, due to a change in administration, it was revoked. A month after taking office for his second term, he has put the plan back on the table.

Trump made the announcement at a press conference held inside the White House. He said, “It’s going to be a statue park. It’s going to be unbelievable. We’re picking the final sites now.” Trump stated that the park will also feature several notable Black Americans who represent the country’s greatness.

Kobe, Muhammad Ali, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Robinson, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Billie Holiday, and Coretta Scott King were the names mentioned by President Trump. This is a very important announcement not just for basketball but also for the African-American community.

Booker appreciated Trump’s decision to include Kobe on the list of notable Black Americans. He shared the news on his Instagram story with a saluting emoji. The Suns star received flak for the same as people misinterpreted his IG story. They thought that he was showing support for Trump, which isn’t the case here.

Booker has been a lifelong Kobe fan and has talked about what Kobe meant to him on several occasions. The late legend made a massive impact on his life and his message “Be Legendary” has become a way of life for the shooting guard.

During a conversation with USA Today in 2022, Booker said, “He is gonna live forever in this game and not even just in basketball. Just his approach to life and how he’s changed and shaped so many people.” He talked about how Kobe saw it as a responsibility to inspire the next generation to do great things.

Numerous athletes from all around of world and from different disciplines have followed Kobe’s path and consider him their biggest inspiration.

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush.

