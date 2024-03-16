Kevin Garnett Publicly Admits to Tripping on Shrooms With Shaquille O’Neal During a Karaoke Night

Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Garnett once had a Karaoke session while on psilocybin hallucinogenic magic mushrooms. On his Instagram, Garnett reposted a story by an Insta user named Vanessa Lynn Bradbury, who acknowledged that the 2008 NBA Champion had his jersey retired a couple of years ago. She wrote, “2 years the great raised his jersey to the rafters“.

During the retirement ceremony, a hilarious video of the karaoke session was shown on the Celtics’ jumbotron. While reposting the story, Garnett recalled that he and Shaq were doing a sing-along session of a Cyndi Lauper track. He disclosed that the two were tripping during the session because they were on magic mushrooms. While sharing the story, Garnett wrote, “That one time Shaq n I did karaoke on shrums” followed by three laughing emojis, a 100 emoji, and a salute emoji.

In the video, KG and Shaq showcase tremendous chemistry. It’s as if they had been close friends for years. A brief snippet of the video showcases Shaq singing “I can’t believe that I am a Boston Celtic. Kevin..” Considering O’Neal’s perpetual tendency to comic behavior and KG’s own amped-up ways, it is difficult to tell if they are on a hallucinogenic like Magic Mushrooms.



This close bond manifested despite Shaq and KG spending just one season together. During the 2010-11 season, Shaq joined the Celtics to conclude his career. The Celts were coming off the 2010 NBA Finals trip where they had lost to Kobe Bryant and his Los Angeles Lakers. However, by the time O’Neal arrived at the Celtics, injuries had engulfed him.

He appeared in 37 games during the regular season while in the playoffs, he missed all of the first round. To finish his career, he played just 12 minutes in two games against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semis as the Celts lost the series 1-4.

Although he would have hoped for a better swansong, the big fella was able to foster a superb relationship with Big Ticket. On the flip side, the Big Ticket had left a deep imprint on the prestigious Celtics franchise.

Kevin Garnett had an incredible Boston Celtics career

On March 13, 2022, the Boston Celtics held a ceremony to retire Kevin Garnett’s #5 jersey. They honored his six-season-long Celts stint mostly because of his contribution to the 2007-08 championship. The 2008 title helped the Celts break a 22-year-old championship dry scale.

Garnett’s incredible two-way presence was essential as the Celtics were able to fend off a fierce Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the 2008 Finals. Although KG wasn’t sure if the Celtics should have retired his jersey, his former teammate Paul Pierce was fond of the move by the franchise.

During his jersey retirement, Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who had his #34 retired in 2018, had huge words of praise for the Big Ticket. The Truth touched upon the impact Garnett had straightaway. He expressed,

“Before he got here, we had one of our worst seasons. He was just that injection in the heart that we needed. You brought a sense of culture to this team that was desperately, desperately needed. You brought Boston pride, Celtic pride back.”

Garnett was overcome by emotions and as someone who doesn’t hold back his feelings, he poured his heart out. Remembering the ceaseless labor of his mother, Garnett stated, “Nobody tells you how to use your superpower. It’s in my DNA. I figured it out.”