“It’s a long season, and I’m constantly getting better”: Russell Westbrook sends a stern warning to those scrutinizing him for his recent performances

Lakers star Russell Westbrook shoots back at his critics and naysayers, stating he will find his rhythm as the season progresses, adding he is not afraid of adversity.

One of the most polarizing stars of the current decade, Russell Westbrook is always under the radar. The former MVP made his debut in the purple and gold uniform this season. The Lakers acquired Westbrook in a blockbuster trade.

However, the superstar has been struggling with his performances from the very first game of the preseason. Westbrook has had an umpteen no of turnovers, with his shooting woes continuing. The Lakers point guard is finding it hard to share the ball in his new team.

In the three games played so far in the season, the nine-time All-Star averaged 12.0 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds on a dismal 34.9% shooting from the field. Westbrook is averaging a disappointing 5.7 turnovers per game.

Recently, Westbrook hit back at his haters, stating that the season is long enough for him to be his best version. The former OKC star spoke about not panicking during adversity.

Russell Westbrook sends a stern warning to his detractors.

Nobody can question Westbrook’s work ethic and drive towards the game of basketball. However, the two-time scoring champion has been more of a liability to the Lakers than an asset. Brodie had nine turnovers in his last match against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Though Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in the last three of his four seasons, his ability to shoot the ball has rapidly declined with time, especially from long range. In the three games played so far, Westbrook has attempted a mere three shots from beyond the arc and is 41.7% from the free-throw line.

The Lakers point guard would respond to his doubters, warning them about him getting better as the season progresses.

“I’m ok with adversity. I never panic, especially at the start of a season. There’s really no need to. A season is too long as the season goes on. I’m constantly getting better and better.”

"I'm ok with adversity. I never panic, especially at the start of a season. There's really no need to. A season is too long as the season goes on. I'm constantly getting better and better."

In the past as well, Westbrook has struggled in the initial phase of a season. However, he would get back to winning ways, averaging a triple-double by the end of the season. A case in point is his stint with the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook, who is currently the all-time leader in triple-doubles, has no reason to panic. Nonetheless, the former MVP needs to learn how to share the ball to co-exits with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.