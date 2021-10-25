“Russell Westbrook with the ball during clutch time is the scariest Halloween movie!”: Skip Bayless targets the Lakers’ superstar for his crunch-time performance against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless targets Russell Westbrook, calls him out for his poor performance to seal the win over the Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally managed to secure a win! They beat the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 121-118. It was a grueling contest, which wouldn’t have been easy for the fans of either team. There were 13 lead changes, and the scores were tied 7 times. There were times in the game, where each team had its own double-digit lead. However, the other team always managed to push through and catch up.

Also Read: “LOL! LeBron James stood all the way across the court during clutch time! GOAT? Nah, Unclutch!”: Skip Bayless launches a variety of assaults of the Lakers’ superstar for being absent during the clutch moments against the Grizzlies

Carmelo Anthony led the way for the Lakers, providing a 28 point punch coming off the bench. LeBron James put up 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Anthony Davis scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and blocked 4 shots. Russell Westbrook scored 13 points, dished 13 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds. He had 4 steals, including the one that put a full stop to the game.

Skip Bayless calls Russell Westbrook in clutch time the scariest Halloween movie

Skip Bayless has been known as an avid LeBron James critic since the last decade or so. He waits every time the King makes a mistake or any of his moves go wrong. One such move has been the trade for Russell Westbrook. He has critiqued the choice to bring on Russ to LA countless times and continues to do so.

Russell Westbrook has failed to find his stride, ever since he landed with the Lakers. He went 5/15 from the field today, and recorded 9 turnovers! During the final few minutes, watching Russell Westbrook with the ball was a very uncomfortable experience for any Lakers fan tonight. Skip Bayless pounced on the opportunity and put out this tweet. He went so far as to call Russ in the clutch ‘the scariest Halloween horror movie ever’.

Lakers finally win after trying to blow that game again and again down the stretch. Laker Nation: Russell Westbrook with the ball in his hands late in a close game is the scariest Halloween horror movie ever. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2021

Also Read: “Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back”: Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers

The Lakers would hope that this is just initial fumbles, and the team gets better as they play together. With the roster the way it is setup, they have put all their eggs in one basket. If this doesn’t work out, they would have almost nothing to fall back to.