“IT’S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAAA”: Ja Morant Quotes Outlandish Rap Song With ‘Guns and Violence’ in First Courtside Appearance

Mar 20, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the court after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies have won 6 out of 7 without their superstar point guard, Ja Morant. But his recent appearance might not have left a savory taste in the mouth.

While it was great to see Ja being happy and merry around his teammates during the team huddle, we think a little excitement might have gotten a hold of him. And not in a good way.

Sure, you can be cheerful. But to inadvertently quote lyrics from a rap song that mentions guns and violence with nonchalance isn’t the best way to go about it. Especially if your absence from the league had to do something with guns.

“IT’S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAAA” Ja Morant is BACK 😂pic.twitter.com/2aE2xDemtT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

Ja Morant is back but his unruly behavior is still on full display as he interrupts a post-game interview with rap lyrics

Ja Morant’s return is a great sign for the league. One of its brightest stars is yet to fade. But to keep the embers alive, we must remember to fan them gently.

We missed his infectious energy but his sudden appearance on courtside interviews while quoting rap songs with absurd lyrics doesn’t really show that he has healed. There have been suspicions about his recovery too.

The sudden acceleration of his treatment seems rather bizarre. Medical health professionals have commented on it. They don’t like the hasty nature of recovery.

I like Ja Morant a lot, but being a mental health professional I can tell you that ONE WEEK or TEN DAYS of counseling/therapy is definitely NOT enough time to address issues of stress/anxiety/etc. Feel like that’s definitely a cover up and he is doing a disservice to himself. https://t.co/hCDHuPK1ut — Jaron B, LCSW (@Phroz3n_TriUmph) March 16, 2023

Twitter users have called out sports journalists’ credibility in matters of mental health. Which we think is quite right.

Weird how sports journalists like @WindhorstESPN suddenly believe themselves to be qualified mental health professionals to second guess people’s treatment programs based on no information #jamorant #NBATwitter — BarryDonegan (@BarryDonegan) March 18, 2023

And even this wild sports show from New York is not buying that Ja is fully ready.

Ja is an effervescent star but for the sake of using his popularity is the league making a bad decision?

Well, that is a question that begs to be asked. The NBA understands that everything is a commodity. The players are a commodity. And someone like Ja is quite the commodity.

From jersey sales to ticket sales, guys like him drive entire markets. A franchise like Memphis is gaining popularity thanks to Morant. A relatively small town in the media spotlight is rare.

Reasons like this are why the NBA wants to quicken his return. There is a belief that he will play the game on Wednesday night. But as far as his mental health goes, we aren’t buying that he has fully recovered.