Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Disclose Their ‘Living Situation’ Day After Michael Jordan’s Public Disapproval

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been dating for close to a year now. But, many believe things have hit a snag after a recent video. In what has now taken the internet by storm, a video of Michael Jordan voicing his disapproval of Marcus and Larsa’s relationship has gone viral. The clip has had a huge impact, as Larsa’s earlier claims of receiving MJ’s blessing have now resurfaced. But, despite all the drama, it seems to have had little to no effect on Marcus and Larsa. In fact, the two confirmed that they are living together on the most recent episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety.

Both Marcus and Larsa seem determined to continue their relationship despite all the criticism they have received. And, even with all the disapproval, they look ready to take things forward. Hence, their recent revelation regarding their live-in arrangements.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen disclose information regarding their living situation

Things have been going pretty well for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen in recent times. Despite all the controversy surrounding their relationship, the two continue to see each other. And, it would seem as though their relationship is stronger than ever.

However, in order to deal with all the criticism they have been receiving the two decided to share their relationship with the public. They did this, by starting their own podcast, where they bare everything wide open.

In the most recent episode of ‘Separation Anxiety‘, the two discussed their current situation. In particular, whether or not they are living together. But, while they did agree that they are now in a live-in relationship, there was much back and forth about Marcus’ situation. After all, he has a base in Orlando as well. At the end of the day, Larsa had the last word, confirming that Marcus spend 85% of his time in Miami and 15% in Orlando.

Marcus Jordan: “Are we officially living together? Because I know what I think”

Larsa Pippen: “I mean yeah!”

Marcus Jordan: “I feel like we are…but we aren’t. I feel like we are because whenever I’m in Miami, I’m here and I’m spending the majority of the month here versus Orlando.”

Larsa Pippen: “So three days and then you go back to Orlando means we’re not living together?”

Marcus Jordan: “No…we’re definitely living together, but I still do have my place in Orlando. I go back for Trophy Room…often for work. So, I’d say we’re living together but it’s like a 50/50…would you agree with that?”

Larsa Pippen: “50/50?”

Marcus Jordan: “It’s like three weeks I’m here and there’s like a week that I’m in Orlando…so it’s not 50/50…it’s more like 75/25!”

Larsa Pippen: “It’s more like 85/15!”

Work is an important part of Marcus’ life. His role as the founder of the Trophy Room is very important to him and hence, the base in Orlando. But, all things said and done, both he and Larsa confirmed that they are 100% living together regardless of where he spends his time.

The internet is having a field day after Michael Jordan’s comments went viral

In early February, Larsa Pippen claimed she got the blessing of both Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan to date their son Marcus Jordan. However, five months later and it would seem that this claim is now being refuted. In a viral video that was posted on NBA Central’s Twitter account, His Airness gave the answer of an emphatic “No” when asked if he approves of Marcus and Larsa’s relationship.

This has had a huge impact on the duo, with many becoming even more critical of their relationship and of course, several trolls taking shots at them.

It certainly is a scathing video, but one, as mentioned earlier that does not seem to bother Larsa and Marcus. For all intents and purposes, it looks as though the two are planning to be together for a long time.