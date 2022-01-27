“It’s cool, but at the end of the day, it just doesn’t mean nothing to me”: Due to the loss against the Grizzlies, Dejounte Murray wasn’t elated after tying the Spurs record for the most triple-doubles

Dropping 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Spurs’ loss to the Grizzlies, Dejounte Murray ties David Robinson for the most triple-doubles in franchise history.

Dejounte Murray is in the midst of the best season of his career. Finally showing his true potential this season, the 25-year-old has developed into the go-to player for Gregg Popovich to turn to. The two-way star has taken huge strides on the offensive end, taking more high-percentage shots than before, and has managed to become even more deadly on the defensive end.

During the 118-110 loss against Ja Morant and co., Murray recorded his 10th triple-double of the season, doubling David Robinson’s previous Spurs record, as he went on to put up 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Dejounte Murray has tied David Robinson for the most triple-doubles in Spurs franchise history (14). He has 10 triple-doubles this season, doubling the previous Spurs record (Robinson with 5). pic.twitter.com/31QHCUkMdE — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2022

Also Read: Evan Mobley’s poster on Bucks MVP overjoys NBA Twitter as the rookie helps Cavaliers towards a 115-99 win

Despite tying Robinson in the all-time franchise triple-doubles list, Murray seemed rather unhappy with the loss. In the postgame interview, the former All-Defensive player said:

“It’s cool, but at the end of the day, it just doesn’t mean nothing to me. That’s just my natural style of play… (not) chasing it, I am just being Dejounte.”

Dejounte Murray’s initial reply to being asked about tying David Robinson for most triple doubles in franchise history: “First, I was horrible. I think I was horrible just starting off slow….I could have been absolutely better from start to finish.” — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 27, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Dejounte Murray remains 1 game away from setting a new franchise record for triple-doubles

With 14 career triple-doubles, the 6-foot-4 guard is only 1 triple-double away from surpassing Robinson as the Spurs franchise’s all-time leader for triple-doubles recorded. And with the way the youngster has been dominating both sides of the court, we will surely be seeing him as the new leader pretty soon.

As soon as Murray recorded his 14th triple-double, NBA Twitter blew up.

Another night another Triple Double for Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/13E6M3h8Jt — Ryan Platt (@Ryan24_34) January 27, 2022

and barely anyones talking about it, give this dude his recognition man. been balling lately https://t.co/ykVWSHchSf — jas (@jasmiinesotoo) January 27, 2022

Dejounte Murray is in good company. pic.twitter.com/EEXedNbU5u — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 26, 2022

David Robinson isn’t sitting in his usual seat, but I’m sure he’s happy for Dejounte Murray. They now share the franchise record for career triple-doubles with 14 after Murray notched his 10th of the season. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 27, 2022

Also Read: Bulls teammate, Charles Oakley, paints a grim picture for the 6x champs’ discontinued camaraderie

Dejounte has been averaging a career-best 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. This makes him the only player in history to average career-best for all 4 of those categories in the same season. Definitely, Spurs have a bright future in Murray.