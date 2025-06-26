Dylan Harper Has Earned $21 Million More Than 5x Champ And Father Ron Harper In Mere Minutes

It was a night of dreams coming true at the Barclays Center in New York. Cooper Flagg was selected as the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, yet it’s the N0.2 pick who’s arguably generating more buzz. The San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper, who’s an incredible talent, expected to make the team better. However, he’s being featured in the headlines more for his contract.

In a matter of minutes, Harper secured a four-year deal worth $56.1 million (with team options), including $25.4 million guaranteed in his first two seasons. With that single announcement from Commissioner Adam Silver, Dylan crossed a remarkable milestone before his career had even begun.

He instantly earned more than his father, Ron Harper, did over a 15-year NBA career. A five-time champion with the Bulls and Lakers, Ron made roughly $35 million in total salary, which is $21 million less than Dylan’s rookie deal alone.

Even after adjusting Ron’s earnings for inflation — around $63 million in today’s value — the gap remains staggering. His highest-paying season came in 1998, when he earned $5.28 million with the Chicago Bulls. In his entire 15-year career, he never crossed the $5 million mark before or after that year.

Ron, a five-time NBA champion, was a key contributor on every team he played for — including the Clippers, Cavaliers, Bulls, and Lakers. He wrapped up his career averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Still, despite that resume, the financial ceiling in his era was much lower. He’s not the only legend whose earnings now seem modest; Dennis Rodman, another five-time champ, made just around $27 million in total career salary.

Even Charles Barkley, a former MVP and 11-time All-Star, never crossed $50 million in total playing earnings. His NBA career earnings stand at a little over $40 million. This all comes down to the NBA’s wild money boom in recent years. The league’s new $76 billion media rights deal has doubled revenue expectations. With the rising salary cap, even rookies are landing deals that used to be reserved for superstars.

The Harper family now represents a stunning example of how far the NBA has come financially. One generation helped build its legacy, and the next is cashing in on its evolution.