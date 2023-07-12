“It’s Definitely Dangerous”: After Bagging Half of Scottie Pippen’s Pension Fund, Larsa Pippen Criticizes Legal System For Living Situation in the Midst of Divorce

Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son Marcus has been in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife since the start of the year. Larsa married Pippen back in 1997, and the couple had 4 kids over the years. They decided to separate in 2016 but the divorce was only finalized in December 2021. During this time, the proceedings resulted in a lot of mental and worldly pressure for Larsa. On her podcast alongside Marcus called “Separation Anxiety,” Larsa recently discussed how it was dangerous for her to live with her ex once they had separated. She also criticized the legal system in the country, despite bagging half of Scottie’s pension fund.

Larsa Pippen was recently reported to be owed half of Scottie Pippen’s retirement fund, for which she was a co-payer. Regardless, the Real Housewives of Miami star has used the podcast to talk about a range of topics pertaining to her relationship with Scottie Pippen. This includes the recent confession that she struggled to go out and date other people while living with Scottie, despite having separated.

Larsa Pippen claims it was dangerous for her to live with Scottie Pippen after her divorce

Larsa has used the podcast alongside her new boyfriend to reveal a lot of information about her relationship with Scottie Pippen. Despite the couple having separated in 2016, they still lived together in the same house until 2021.

This, Larsa claimed made it difficult for them to move on and see other people. She also said it was dangerous to live under the same roof once they had separated:

“I did. It was horrible. I feel like your legal team tells you not to leave the home. But its kind of dangerous to be in the same home. You are not together so you are trying to move forward and date other people, and do what you want to do. But at the same time, there are boundaries, because you are still married to that person and in their mind they still view you as their spouse. It is definitely dangerous, so I think the legal system should change it all. It is horrible.”

Larsa claimed that it was her legal team who had suggested that she should not move out of the house. This was because that would lead to her basically giving up her claim to the property. This led to a dangerous coexistence with Scottie. She claimed this should not be a compulsion due to the legal system.

Pippen does not care about her half of Scottie Pippen’s pension fund

She also spoke regarding the claim to half of Pippen’s pension fund. Larsa said that she did not even check how much money she was owed. Larsa revealed that she was told by her lawyers about the money, but she simply does not need it:

“I think it is because everyone thought I would be getting half of my ex’s pension and IRA. I called my lawyer, and none of us knew what was in those accounts. I don’t care what it is. Let people assume what it is. I don’t need it, I am good.”

Needless to say, Larsa Pippen appears to have completely moved on from Scottie.