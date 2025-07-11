Amidst Retirement Speculations, LeBron James’ Final Date With the Lakers Is All but Confirmed, Claims NBA Insider

LeBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after loosing Round One Game Five of the 2025 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves

When LeBron James originally signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, it seemed it would be the final pit stop of his illustrious career. He achieved remarkable feats donning the purple and gold. He delivered a championship in 2020 and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as a Laker. Unfortunately, the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship. All signs point to one final date for James’ tenure with the Lakers.

The Lakers were already heading in a different direction with the acquisition of Luka Doncic. Of course, this didn’t come as a surprise to LeBron. He was 40 when general manager Rob Pelinka pulled the trigger to trade for Doncic. The team had to put themselves in a favorable position once James decided to hang it up.

Adding the Slovenian superstar has shifted the team’s main focus for the future. However, the Lakers completely commit to catering the franchise to Doncic’s liking. This development was to the dismay of James.

“On May 3, four days after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Craig’s reserved a booth for four VIPs: the Lakers’ new superstar point guard, Luka Doncic; his longtime manager, Lara Beth Seager; Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka; and coach JJ Redick,” Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst said.

The Lakers’ decision to proceed with the meeting without James’ presence highlighted their desire to make Doncic the face of the franchise. Tensions continued to rise after the Lakers didn’t offer James a contract extension.

As a result, on behalf of James, his longtime agent, Rich Paul, sent a message to the Lakers after the 22-time All-Star picked up his $52.6 million player option.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career,” Paul said to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

LeBron found himself in unknown territory. Throughout his entire career, each team he played for had done its best to make him feel wanted. This was the first time that a team was okay with parting ways with the four-time NBA champion.

If the Lakers wanted to play mind games, James would join in on the fun as well. Shortly after Paul’s statement, James made an appearance at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice facility. Many people believed this was James showing his hand to the Lakers management.

Everyone, including LeBron, knows he doesn’t have much longer in the NBA. Regardless of how long he continues to play basketball, Windhorst and Shelburne believe his days with the Lakers are certainly numbered.

“Whether the 2025-26 season is to be James’ final season in the NBA is up to him. But if he wanted the kind of Hollywood ending that only the Lakers can give legends of the game, the release date was set. Spring, 2026,” Windhorst and Shelburne asserted.

Lakers fans better enjoy this season of LeBron in Los Angeles. It may very well be his final time suiting up for the team.