“It’s Down to 2”: Carmelo Anthony Leaks Son Kiyan’s Final College Choices 8 Days Ahead of November 15 Announcement

Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Four-star high school prospect Kiyan Anthony is announcing his college destination in dramatic fashion. Last month, he announced that he would choose between USC, Auburn, and Syracuse on November 15th. Last night, his father, Carmelo Anthony, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and eliminated one of those names eight days before the Nov 15 date set by his son.

Advertisement

During the conversation with Fallon, Melo revealed that Auburn is now out of the picture. It leaves the 6’5” guard with USC and his father’s alma-meter Syracuse University. When Fallon pointed out that Kiyan Anthony will announce his NCAA program choice during Melo’s podcast 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero on November 15, the NBA legend replied,

“I’m a little nervous but yes. He is deciding which college he wants to go to. It’s down to two. It’s down to Syracuse and USC.”

Kiyan Anthony's college choice "is down to 2…Syracuse and USC" according to dad Carmelo Anthony on the Tonight Show Melo confirms the announcement will be made on his podcast 7pm in Brooklyn next week pic.twitter.com/k3mqOd2Sn2 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 8, 2024

Melo confessed he was walking a tightrope throughout the process but left the decision to his kid. At the same time, he also had fun being involved in one of the biggest decisions of Kiyan’s life.

If Kiyan Anthony opts for USC then he will be following in the footsteps of Bronny James who spent one year with the program. However, he may take a different path than the Los Angeles Lakers rookie.

Kiyan Anthony wants to be NBA-ready from the get-go

Bronny James fell to #55 in the second round of the 2024 Draft, largely because he didn’t develop adequately during his only year with USC. However, Kiyan Anthony wants to ensure that he is NBA-ready from the get-go and would love to get selected in the first round of the draft.

Thus, he may spend more than one year in college to polish his skills. Apart from that, he doesn’t have to worry about missing out on an early NBA rookie contract as his NIL valuation is already $1.1 million and will increase to terrific proportions once he goes to college. During a conversation with Angel Reese on her Unapologetically Angel last month, Kiyan Anthony said,

“I feel like one and done happens, it happens but if it’s like an opportunity to stay, where I could stay two years and then go to the league like that could happen too. Obviously, now with NIL and everything still gonna get paid. You’re still making money in college or you’re in the league so.”

At any rate, the 17-year-old has shown the tendency to improve at a rapid rate. He needs to become a better rebounder and passer but his scoring development is on the right track. As of now, he is still out of the top 30 prospects for his class, thus, staying in college for longer may raise his stock for the 2027 Draft.