Basketball

“It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us”: Russell Westbrook admits the game against Pelicans is a must-win for the Lakers

"It's going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us": Russell Westbrook admits the game against Pelicans is a must-win for the Lakers
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Multi 21"– On this day nine years ago Sebastian Vettel ignored instructions from Red Bull and denied Mark Webber a Grand Prix win
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"It's going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us": Russell Westbrook admits the game against Pelicans is a must-win for the Lakers
“It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us”: Russell Westbrook admits the game against Pelicans is a must-win for the Lakers

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook talks about the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on…