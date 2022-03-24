“It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us”: Russell Westbrook admits the game against Pelicans is a must-win for the Lakers

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook talks about the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday being a must-win.

In what could be a potential play-in tournament matchup, the purple and gold visit the Pelicans on Sunday. The Lakers are currently the 9th seed in the western conference, one win above the 10th seed Pelicans.

It’s been a rough ride for the Bubble champions, who are eleven games below +500. Nonetheless, Frank Vogel and his men are hopeful of making the play-in tournament. The Lakers Nation finally have something positive to look to apart from scoring machine LeBron James.

There is positivity around Anthony Davis returning to the lineup soon, coupled with Russell Westbrook finally getting his rhythm back. Though it’s too early to come to any conclusion, the Lakers may finally be able to turn the page.

Also read: “LeBron James and the Lakers will beat the Suns in the first round”: Shaq-stradamus makes a bizarre prediction, disrespecting Chris Paul and co

Addressing the game on Sunday, Westbrook believes it’s a must-win for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook gives his take on facing the Pelicans on the coming Sunday.

The tide seems to be turning in Westbrook’s favor after enduring endless criticism and name callings. The former MVP has averaged 22.3 PPG, 9.3 APG, 8.5 RPG over the last four games. Brodie has been highly efficient, shooting above 50% from the field and almost 48% from the 3-point line.

Westbrook’s performance also earned him praise from Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who has been critical of the former OKC superstar this season.

In the last three games Russell Westbrook has played his best basketball as a Laker! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 22, 2022

With less than ten games remaining in the season, the Lakers need to pull out all the stops in order to be in the playoff contention. And their upcoming battle against the Pelicans is the first litmus test to this.

“It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us. It’s definitely a must-win, I believe for our group,” said Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook on Sunday matchup with Pelicans: “It’s going to be a playoff-type of atmosphere for us. It’s definitely a must-win I believe for our group.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 24, 2022

With the Lakers having five days of rest before they play their next game against the Pelicans, purple and gold fans are hopeful their team makes a statement on Sunday with their performance.

Also read: “I do want to win a championship, but if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else”: Jimmy Butler tells us why too much of anything good is also bad