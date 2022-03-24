“I do want to win a championship, but if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else”: Jimmy Butler tells us why too much of anything good is also bad

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler talks about having a healthy competitive spirit and not going overboard, adding that he aspires to win a championship but wants a balance in life.

We’ve all heard stories about Michael Jordan’s assassin mindset or Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality. Both these legends were known for their excessive competitive zeal to succeed. No matter how much they won, the hunger to remain on top was a constant.

Now, we know every athlete can’t be like that. In the current age of social media and other news platforms, players are under the radar 24×7. Though winning a championship is the ultimate goal of any professional athlete, he need not necessarily be thinking about it every second of the day.

Recently, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler got candid about maintaining a work-life balance. The former MIP believes that one needs to have his priorities set, at the same time, not burden oneself with them. Butler believes too much of anything is not healthy.

Also read: “If Tyler keeps being 6MOTY, Jimmy Butler keeps being MVP, and I keep being DPOY, we have no ceiling”: Bam Adebayo believes the Heat could be the best team until the end of the regular season

Known for his toughness on the hardwood and hustle, Jimmy Buckets knows when to switch off from the game of basketball.

Jimmy Butler reveals his ways of dealing with pressures.

The Miami Heat are the top seed in the eastern conference and look like solid contenders to clinch a berth in the NBA Finals this year. The integration of Butler into the franchise with a talented young core boasting Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo has worked out perfectly.

With many gunning for the Heat to win it all this season, Jimmy Buckets spoke about staying locked in but also being able to disconnect when it matters.

“I need all the different things that I compete in just to level me out,” Butler told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “Too much of any good thing is always a bad thing. I live by that. So, I try to take it piece by piece, day by day, realizing that I do keep the main thing the main thing, that is basketball. I do want to win a championship. We all know that I do want to be healthy. We all know that. But if I’m too locked in, I forget about everything else, everybody else. And I don’t want to do that.”

It’s rare to see professional athletes come out and speak their minds this way, considering how far fan expectations have gone these days. We tend to forget that these players are also human beings and deserve to have a bad day at work. Butler’s statements showcase his wisdom as a player.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat want all that smoke!”: Shaquille O’Neal believes the Heat won’t mind meeting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round of playoffs

Though his 3-point shooting continues to remain a matter of concern, Butler is averaging 21.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.6 APG this season.