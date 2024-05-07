“It’s Gon Be There When You Get Back”: Gilbert Arenas Pokes Fun At Rudy Gobert For Missing Game 2 For The Birth Of His 1st Born

After taking Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Minnesota Timberwolves are all set to take a two-game lead against the Denver Nuggets. However, the Wolves will be a man short as All-Star center Rudy Gobert will miss Game 2 for the birth of his first child. A special moment in any man’s life, Gobert’s decisions get ungraciously mocked by former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Advertisement

The Timberwolves will look to take a two-game lead as the two teams will head back to Minnesota for games 3 & 4. However, Rudy Gobert not being in the starting lineup draws an uncivil and impolite reaction from Agent Zero, who mocked the French star’s decision to miss a playoff game for the birth of his firstborn on the latest episode of Gil’s Arena.

“It’s a baby bro. It’s gon be there when you get back. We hoping. I mean, I’m just saying…Whatever you think you about to do with the baby, it’s going to be asleep…I get that you wanna be with your wife and smile and stuff and you’re good; NBA healthcare and insurance, because of you playing.”

Rudy Gobert will be expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla. The two decided to share the news with the world via an Instagram post on February 21, 2024.

Now, onto the comments made by Gilbert Arenas and the rest of the panel. While it is understandable that an entire city has its hopes set on you bringing the team their first NBA championship, Gobert’s reason to miss a playoff game cannot be overlooked.

Moreover, the things Arenas said, that led the panel and a few people from the background to burst out laughing were quite disrespectful. As co-host Josiah Johnson tried to tone down Arenas’ mocks, fellow former NBA guard Brandon Jennings too jumped in with a few jabs of his own regarding Gobert’s decision to miss Game 2 of this seven-game series.

Rudy Gobert isn’t the leading scorer for the Minnesota Timberwolves but the contribution he has on the defensive end of the floor cannot be overlooked. Gobert is a threatening presence in the paint for opposing players.

He can grab both offensive and defensive rebounds, block and deflect shots, as well as throw quick outlet passes to Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards for easy fastbreak points. As per StatMuse, Gobert had 6 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal in Game 1. Let’s see how the Wolves fair off without his presence on the floor for Game 2.

Rudy Gobert will have the support of his teammates

While Gilbert Arenas and the rest of the panel on Gil’s Arena made fun of and mocked Rudy Gobert for missing a crucial game, you can be sure that the Minnesota Timberwolves roster must’ve been in full support of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Given that Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley are already fathers, Gobert must’ve had their support to miss the game, just so he could be there for the birth of his child.

According to USAToday, Mike Conley was in a similar predicament back when COVID-19 had the world come to a halt. Conley, who was in the bubble at the time, left quarantine and went to the hospital to be with his wife for the birth of his child.

His head coach at the time, Quinn Snyder displayed immense support for Conley and wished he took as much time as he needed away from the team. So, you can expect Rudy Gobert to receive the same treatment, if not more.