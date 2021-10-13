“It’s hard to knock out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee, but the Bulls look pretty damn good as well!”: NBA GOAT Michael Jordan gets candid about his former team’s chances in the Eastern Conference

NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about the new Chicago Bulls squad and where they stand in the competitive Eastern Conference

Whenever one hears the name Chicago Bulls, the first name that comes to mind is Michael Jordan. Even though it has been over 23 years since Jordan wore the Bulls colors, he still is the most popular player in Chi-Town. And for good reason. Having won 6x NBA Championships during his years with the Bulls, Michael Jordan turned them into one of the most successful NBA franchises. However, they have never been as good, since the ’98 team got disassembled.

There were times in the 2010s, where the Bulls, with Derrick Rose, looked lethal. However, that was short-lived. The squad for the 2021-22 season seems pretty solid, and that has been giving people a lot of hope. With players such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso, the Bulls look solid. Recently, the GOAT, Michael Jordan, himself gave them his nod of approval.

Michael Jordan claims the Bulls would be a trouble in the East

Recently, the 6x NBA Champion was on the TODAY show. There, he discussed a lot of things, including the new Chicago Bulls. Jordan talked about how the team looks, and what chance they stand in the East.

MJ gave his flowers to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He firmly believes one can never rule out the reigning champions. He also named Brooklyn and Miami as strong competitors. Jordan surely didn’t forget to mention his former team as a big challenger.

“Well, it’s hard to knock out Milwaukee. I’m a firm believer that if you’re a champion, someone is going to have to knock you off the pedal. You got Brooklyn in the East. Miami has change. You know, my old team Chicago made some big big changes, so they may compete in the East, as well.”

Michael Jordan is impressed with the Bulls’ offseason moves 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwJKIMkccs — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) October 13, 2021

The Bulls have surely impressed in the preseason. However, how they do in the season, remains to be seen. They have raised quite some expectations, and hopefully, they deliver.