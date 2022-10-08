“It’s Not Just the Stephen Curry Show!”: Andre Iguodala Once Recalled Draymond Green Picking a Fight With Warriors Superstar

Warriors’ veteran Andre Iguodala recalled an incident from the 2016 Playoffs where Draymond Green yelled at Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch. After winning the 2022 NBA Championship and a successful Japan trip, everyone was excited to see the Dubs begin their title defense. However, within the first few days of the training camp, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a feud.

In case you missed the video leaked by TMZ yesterday, the whole situation seems bad.

This isn’t the first time Draymond has gotten in trouble with his teammates. Being the vocal leader of the team, it’s bound to happen at times. In fact, Klay Thompson even joked about it at media day.

Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play on the Warriors. It’s kind’ve like a bylaw now.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 25, 2022

However, we haven’t seen him go after Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson that way. We know he tells them what’s on his mind, but never have we heard him going after the Splash Bros during game time. Until Andre Iguodala talked about the same on his podcast.

Andre Iguodala shared when Draymond Green went after Stephen Curry in-game

Earlier in May, Andre had Steph on his Point Forward podcast. There, a lot of tea was spilled. While talking about the Warriors, Andre revealed his favorite Steph moment of all-time.

Andre said,

“My favorite Steph story is, Draymond is going to be so mad at me, we were in Portland, I think you might have been out for a couple of games and you came back,” Iguodala said to Steph Curry. “So he’s just trying to in his legs figure it out, like he’s gotta get his attempts. Alright, and I get it! So he hadn’t gotten back to his groove yet right, so he might be you know he 2/12 or whatever.”

As expected, Draymond was getting mad. Steph was finding his ground, but Draymond couldn’t let the team risk losing because of that.

“Draymond start getting Draymond. Hey man, it’s the Warriors! This a Steph Curry show but it’s not just the Steph Curry, it’s the Warriors.’ I’m like, Draymond just chill man, jet let him. ‘No G, we working hard out here too!'”

Dray was getting restless and pent-up. When Curry put up another shot, he went up to Steph and pointed it out.

“So, Steph took another shot and [Draymond] going crazy. So like, [Steph] looked at me one time and was like ‘yo who he yelling at?’ I’m like, I don’t know. [Steph] was like ‘Draymond what did you say?’ Draymond was like ‘man you took a bad shot!’ Then [Steph] looked at me and was like ‘and I’m gonna shoot it again!'”

Draymond yelled at Steph ‘a bad shot’ one time? (in famous ‘I’m back’ game) Damn how did I miss this lol pic.twitter.com/nQTqeZ85l9 — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) August 13, 2022

Steph kept being Steph, and we saw the Warriors make their way to the NBA Finals that year.

Draymond Green getting into it with other teammates

Dray is the vocal leader on the team. He always puts forth what’s on his mind, whether it pleases others or not. We all remember his infamous brawl with Kevin Durant in Los Angeles, while the Dubs were playing the Clippers. Intentionally or not, that led to KD leaving the Dubs for the Nets.

We’re seeing the aftermath of Green punching Jordan Poole in the face right now. While Draymond is the team’s leader, he needs to know when to stop. It remains to be seen what the consequences of his actions would be, but we can’t fathom them being good.

