230 lbs Draymond Green, who was recently spotted fighting Jordan Poole, tried his hand in football but failed miserably

Draymond Green is in the news currently for his altercation with Jordan Poole, and it somewhat calls back to when he tried playing football.

The NBA star is making the rounds for throwing a massive punch at his Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. We’re not sure at this moment what exactly caused the fight, and why Draymond had to resort to such measures, but all angles are being explored.

Currently, the Warriors’ biggest concern is the security leak that took place. The footage of Green punching Poole should have never gone viral, and yet, TMZ, the biggest source for leaks and videos like this, got their hands on it.

There are all kinds of discussions going on as to how or why it happened, and there are even questions as to whether TMZ paid money to the person who took the video with figures as high as $100,000 being quoted.

The Warriors have opened an investigation after TMZ published a leaked video Friday showing Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice. “Every legal course of action” is being exhausted to identify the source of the leak, per @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/JPZJOmF38B — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green once tried his hand at football

With such violent tendencies, it’s fun to look back at the time when Green tried playing football. Green went to Michigan State University where he played basketball.

However, he once also suited up for the football team where he tried to make a play at tight end in 2011. Given Green’s strength and athleticism, playing tight end would be perfect for him.

However, things didn’t really go as planned. Green lined up to play some hardcore football, but the game ended up getting the better of him.

In the game, Green was first called for a false start flag right away. He was then jammed at the line on his next play and couldn’t break away from the defender.

Green stands 6’7″ and 230 pounds which means that he has the archetype to be an NFL player, but as we see, it takes more than just being physically impressive to play football.

