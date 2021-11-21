“It’s one of the biggest NBA Finals travesties that Stephen Curry didn’t win the 2015 FMVP”: Chris Broussard makes the case for the Chef being robbed of Finals MVP

After defeating LeBron James and the Cavs in the 2015 NBA Finals, Andre Iguodala lifted the FMVP honors. Chris Broussard believes Stephen Curry was the rightful winner of the prestigious accolade.

The Golden State Warriors are easily one of the most successful teams of the 2010s. Behind the leadership of some talented stars like – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Kevin Durant, GSW managed to transform the way NBA basketball was played.

During the 5-year span from 2014-2019, Steve Kerr’s boys went to the NBA Finals 5 straight times, won 3 championships, finished the 2015-16 season with a flawless 73-9 record, and virtually dominated every team possible.

It was in 2015 that the Warriors won their first NBA title in four whole decades. Stephen Curry and co. finished the regular season with a league-best 67-15 record, swept NOLA in the first round, and defeated Memphis and the Spurs to face the dominant Cavaliers in the finals.

After 6 tough games, it was the San Francisco-based team who prevailed victoriously. And Andre Iguodala, who averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4 assists, ended up lifting the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy. However, to date, several fans and analysts believe that Curry was the rightful owner of that trophy.

“Stephen Curry should’ve won the Finals MVP in 2015”: Chris Broussard

Analyst Chris Broussard is one of many who think Steph should’ve won the award and not Iggy. Back in 2019, Chris had said:

“In 2015, he should have been the Finals MVP,”

He averaged 26 points a game, 10 points more than his nearest teammate. 10! Not two, not three, not four … 10!”

And recently, Broussard spoke about the same and expressed his feelings about the 2015 Finals MVP trophy.

“Stephen Curry has nothing to prove in the playoffs. It’s one of the biggest travesties in NBA Finals history that he didn’t win that MVP in 2015.”

Chris Broussard isn’t the only one to make such takes. Andre Iguodala himself expressed how Stephen was more deserving of the trophy.

The Baby-Faced Assassin had averaged 26 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals while shooting on an efficient 44.3/38.5/88.5 splits. However, Iggy was awarded the prestigious trophy for his standout defense on LeBron James.

Will Stephen Curry finally be able to add the Finals MVP award to his trophy cabinet? Only time shall tell.