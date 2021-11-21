“Watching Stephen Curry brings joy to my heart”: NBA Legend Muggsy Bogues reminisces about the time he spent with the greatest shooter in NBA

Muggsy Bogues had a great influence on Stephen Curry and his brother according to Dell Curry. The 5’3 guard says watching Steph brings joy to his heart

The legendary Hornets guard, Muggsy Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history. But he did a great deal more on the court than just being the shortest man. The 5’3 guard stood as an example to every kid, enforcing the idea that their physical stature should not limit their dreams.

It may come as a surprise that his real name is Tyrone Bogues but he is widely known as Muggsy in the NBA community. He earned that name as a kid due to the hustle and tenacious mentality he displayed while playing basketball despite his height.

The NBA has released a documentary in his honour as part of their 75th anniversary. It is a part of the Basketball Stories series titled ‘Muggsy: Always Believe’. The documentary deals with all the struggles Bogues overcame to make it to the NBA and have a sustained career in pro basketball.

Stephen Curry gravitated towards Muggsy Bogues as a child

Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues played 11 seasons in Charlotte together. Stephen Curry was like a nephew to him. The 3x champion reveals it was a family vibe whenever he joined them for practices. There are clips of Muggsy picking Curry up and running around having fun in the locker room. He clearly was an integral part of Steph’s childhood.

Looking back, Muggsy is proud of everything Curry accomplished in the last 13 years as an NBA player. “Who knew that I had a superstar 3-4 years old toting around, the greatest shooter that possibly ever played the game,” says Bogues.

“It just brings joy to my heart.”@MuggsyBogues talks about spending time with @stephencurry30 and @sdotcurry when they were young, and seeing their journey to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oKJs8AC8sg — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2021

Dell Curry reveals that his teammate played a huge role in teaching the Curry brothers how to play basketball. In an interview, Muggsy recalled what it was like playing with young Steph Curry. “He was like a little sponge, you know, soaking up information everywhere he went”.

The greatest shooter in NBA is terrorizing the league in his 13th season with his long-range and only getting better with age. The Golden State Warriors are the top seed in western conference. In addition, they are 2 starters down with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still in rehab.

Eventually when they return no team in the west would want to face them in the playoffs.

