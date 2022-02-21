“Stephen Curry is the face of the NBA, not LeBron James!”: Stephen A. Smith comes up with mind-numbing take after Warriors star’s 50-piece in 2022 All-Star game

Stephen A Smith makes a ridiculous statement about Warriors star Stephen Curry, and All-Star teammate, LeBron James

What’s new in the NBA world?

Well, for starters, Stephen Curry went absolutely ballistic during the 2022 NBA All-Star game, getting himself a 50-piece Mcnugget, with a truckload of the Stephortless sauce, while shooting 16 of 27 from three (59.3%). Further, the man only took 3 two-point shots. So essentially, he had 50 points, mostly on just three-point shots.

If that isn’t vintage Curry, we aren’t really sure what is.

As you’d expect, the NBA world has been going absolutely insane about it since this phenomenon took place. But it seems that one Stephen A. Smith went so far insane, that he may have to be checked into the mental hospital for a recent take of his.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: “I invited women, but they gave me NOTHING!”: Gilbert Arenas recalls his first-ever All-Star selection with hilarious anecdote from back in the day

Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry has overtaken LeBron James as the face of the NBA

It doesn’t get more vintage Stephen A. Smith than that, does it?

Before we rag on this man any further though, we must admit he makes a few valid points. And for that reason, we do believe that the man deserves a chance to explain himself for this one.

.@stephenasmith thinks that Steph Curry, not LeBron, is the face of the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/1TVKFJOS3N — First Take (@FirstTake) February 21, 2022

Yes, kids nowadays want to be more like Stephen Curry rather than LeBron James, and yes, the Warriors star really is a very classy individual. However, LeBron James’s dominance just can’t be undone that quickly.

4 rings, 4 Finals MVPs, and 4 regular-season MVPs to pair along with countless other achievements have made sure that LeBron’s status as the face of the league remains untouched until the day he retires.

And so, while there is an argument for whether or not Stephen Curry is the better player right now, is he the face of the league?

Get that sh*t outta here, Stephen A!

Also Read: “Being alongside Michael Jordan and Lebron James is insane but sitting next to Dirk Nowitzki..”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is humbled to be only the second European on NBA’s Top-75 list