“I’ve Been Hard on Donovan Mitchell”: Shaquille O’Neal Uses Vince Carter’s Example To Explain Being ‘Tough’ on Cavs Star

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back to their winning ways, after clawing their way back against the Indiana Pacers tonight. Donovan Mitchell started the game scorching hot, scoring 19 points in the 1st quarter alone. He ended the night with 35 points and no one would’ve been happier than Shaquille O’Neal.

Previewing the game on TNT Tuesday, Shaq had spoken about the Cavaliers star. “The way this Donovan kid is playing, I’ve been hard on Donovan the last three years. Hard to the point where people think I don’t like him.” The big man then started to explain why he was so hard on Spida.

“When you’re my guy, I mess with you,” said Shaq. He pointed at Vince Carter, who was in the studio as well, and said, “I used to call Vince all the time and be like, what are you doing? Stop messing around.”

However, Shaq wasn’t done yet. He talked about how he’s done the same for others as well.

“That’s the same thing I did for Penny. When I got Penny. Same thing I did for Kobe. Same thing I did for D-Wade.”

O’Neal revealed how LeBron James was the only star teammate he had whom he didn’t have to push.

“I didn’t have to do it for LeBron. LeBron was the first guy that had everything covered. And I was amazed that I didn’t have to do anything. I know I was older, but when I got to Cleveland, I didn’t have to do anything. He had so much under control.”

Shaq explained how when he likes a player, he wants to see them live up to their full potential, and that can sometimes mean criticizing them when they mess up.

“You know, when I like you, I’m on you. It may sound like I’m criticizing you, but I’m giving you tidbits of information. Information that I know firsthand. I played with some of the greats, and I helped mold some of the greats.”



While the ‘criticism’ may seem harsh at times, it is all good if the player knows where it’s coming from. Shaquille O’Neal has often been known to have the best interest of the guys he likes on his mind. So far, Donovan Mitchell has been heeding to the points Shaq used to call him out on.

O’Neal says he sees the same fire in Spida’s eyes that he used to see in Dwyane Wade’s eyes. Even though Mitchell is taking lesser shot attempts, he’s rallying the troops and making them better with his leadership. Shaq dubbed the Cavs the best team in the East, and so far, it looks like that is certainly the case.