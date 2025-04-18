Jason Kelce Hilariously Compares Donovan Mitchell’s Michael Jordan Moment to Beer Pong Glory

Donovan Mitchell was adjusting to a whole new role of being the sole leader of the team when he joined the Cavaliers in 2022-23. Surrounded by young players, Mitchell not only had to focus on his game but also figure out how to help the young guys shine. What made things worse was a horrible shooting slump to end 2022.

Mitchell emerged out of it with a bang, just like superstars do. Scoring 71 points against the Bulls in a 145-134 OT win, Spida reminded everyone who he is. It has been over 2 years since his historical 71-point night, yet Mitchell still gets asked about it. Appearing on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast, Spida was asked about that night.

Amazed how that was the highest Mitchell has scored on a school, college, or professional level, Travis asked him what it felt like. “It didn’t feel crazy until overtime. Like, because we were down 20, people don’t understand,” Spida replied. “We were down 20 at halftime. I had 16 points at halftime, 16 points at halftime.”

This left Jason Kelce shocked. “You had 71 and 16 at the half?!” he exclaimed.

Explaining the backstory, Mitchell said, “I was in a shooting slope about like a week and a half, two weeks before that. I mean, like couldn’t make a shot… So, like that was the week and a half stretch it was for me. I’m getting good looks, not falling.”

Adding on, he revealed how Brad Daugherty talked to him. Recalling, Spida said, “He told me, he came to my seat. He was like, ‘keep going.’ Then he brought up MJ. I’m not saying that’s what got me going, but like, it was very, he brought up MJ[Michael Jordan] in a sense of like, just the way he competed or what is comparing it to me in some, in some way, shape or form. And then after the game, I was like, holy shit.”

Spida ended up calling his 71-point night his MJ moment. Mitchell was beaming with pride while recalling his career night. However, it didn’t take Jason long to try to make it relatable to the general public.

“The closest thing I’ve ever felt to that was beer pong. You just locked in,” Kelce said while thinking about his MJ moment. “I’m just draining them as I, yeah. Next on the table. You like slap the beer off of it. And you’re freaking rolling.”

This comparison left Mitchell and Travis laughing. Jason was in awe of how spectacular it would’ve felt doing so in front of an NBA arena.

This led to Travis imagining the NFL comparison for the same. Mitchell believed it would be the touchdown record. Jason added how rushing yards in a game might be an apt comparison as well.

If we’re talking about TDs, the record is six, co-held by three players: Ernie Nevers (Chicago Cardinals, 1929), Dub Jones (Cleveland Browns, 1951), Gale Sayers (Chicago Bears, 1965), and Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints, 2020). When it comes to rushing yards in a game, Adrian Peterson holds the record with 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers in 2007.

However, Mitchell’s 71 points weren’t the most that have been scored in an NBA game. Spida’s 71 is tied for 9th on the list, with Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 and Kobe Bryant‘s 81 leading the way.