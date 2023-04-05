“I’ve Been Playing Basketball for 3 Straight Years”: Luka Doncic Opens About His Struggle and It Doesn’t Involve Kyrie Irving

There is a lot more pressure on basketball players when they are leading their team year after year to the Playoffs after 82 games and then coming back again the next year shortly. Whether they make it to the Finals doesn’t matter, it’s tolling anyway. Ask Luka Doncic if you don’t believe us.

The 6ft 8’ guard of the Dallas Mavericks has not been himself of late, and fans and experts have been trying to guess why. Most of us thought it was Kyrie Irving as it was after his arrival, but the Slovenian sensation has been drifting off.

However, he himself has put some light on the matter, but it might not sit well with most people either way.

Luka Doncic might have hinted toward the reason he looks frustrated

In a recent interview, the Mavericks Magician answered what needs to improve in the season. And his answer was honest in the way he took it upon himself to get better defensively.

But the other thing he said is a bit concerning. “I’ve been playing basketball for 3 straight years. 4 weeks in between it was free,” said Doncic. “Sometimes it’s really hard for me to play really hard on both ends. But obviously, the defensive end, I gotta be way better.”

“I’ve been playing basketball for 3 straight years. 4 weeks in between it was free. Sometimes it’s really hard for me to play really hard on both ends. But obviously, the defensive end I gotta be way better.” Luka Doncic on what he needs to improve.pic.twitter.com/TRmyR9IcXg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2023

Good on the latter confession. Nonetheless, how is he frustrated after just three straight post-seasons? And that too, has just been one single time when he led his team past the first round.

Imagine what it would be for the likes of LeBron James

It’s been almost 20-complete years that man has been playing basketball, and he would be making his 16th post-season appearance if the Lakers reach the Playoffs this season.

That longevity is surreal on its own. However, let’s drill further down. In those 16 post-seasons, James has been to the Finals 10 times. And 9 of them came from 2011 to 2020. Just imagine the toll.

This is not a comparison to mock Doncic in any way. It’s just because he idolizes LBJ. Even the legendary Michael Jordan retired in 1993 after a three-peat. That would have been tiring too, as we all know he never thought he would star in MLB.