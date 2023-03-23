“Couldn’t Beat Michael Jordan in Anything Else!”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny’s Harsh Reality Check Was Exposed by Rachel Nichols

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players we’ve ever seen. The 6ft 9″ Lakers’ forward is playing his 20th season and still is one of the best players in the league. We’ve seen him accomplish feats that many assumed to be impossible to touch, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

Along with being one of the best on the court, LeBron has also led a rather very successful life off the court. He has a beautiful family with his wife, Savannah James, and three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

LeBron’s children grew up with the spotlight always around them, and frankly, they now appear unfazed by the same. However, this means that everything they say is also recorded. Today, we bring up an instance where Bronny said something about LBJ and Michael Jordan in 2015.

LeBron James was hit with a Michael Jordan reality check by Bronny

In 2015, LeBron James was starting his 2nd stint with his home team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Having won two championships in Miami, King James was hell-bent on making his city a city of champions.

The Cavs were matched up in the first round against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James had a solid performance all throughout the series and swept the Cs. During Game 1, LeBron surpassed Michael Jordan in all-time playoff assists. In Game 2, he passed Jerry West on all-time playoff points.

While reporting the same, Rachel Nichols informed us how Bronny told him about passing Michael Jordan. However, at the same time, he also told his dad, “couldn’t beat MJ in much of anything else.”

After the game, she spoke to LeBron about the incident and got a reply from him,

“Hopefully I can continue to make him proud. Continue to be the leader, be a role model, be the father for my kids and give them to roadmap to success.”

Welp, that wouldn’t have been easy for LeBron. He did try his best to cover up his emotions, but they came pouring through his expressions.

Has LeBron surpassed Michael Jordan?

As always, the favorite debate amongst NBA fans is the GOAT debate. The two candidates in the debate are always LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Different people have different opinions. Shaquille O’Neal seems to think LBJ is now the GOAT. So do Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

For what he’s accomplished, LeBron James should be considered the GOAT, but Michael Jordan is clearly one of the best to ever play, and with the amount of respect and fear he had, it’s hard to consider anyone as the GOAT but him.