“Kawhi Leonard is the King of LA”: Charles Barkley Claims LeBron James & Co Are Not on Any Run

Akash Murty
|Published 07/04/2023

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

With the curtains drawn on March Madness, Inside the NBA is back on NBA on TNT and so is the entertainment that Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith bring to us. Last night the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard were some of their key topics of discussion.

After their defeat against the Clippers, the Lakers lost their 4-game winning run and also the momentum they had developed by winning seven of their last eight matches as the Playoffs approached.

However, Chuck doesn’t think they were in any kind of run, to begin with. The Round Mound of Rebounds also crowned a new King in LA.

Charles Barkley doesn’t think LeBron James is the King of LA anymore, believes it’s Kawhi Leonard

As fans and experts are betting on the Lakers’ capabilities to take on any team in the West in a 7-game series, the Chuckster is here to convince us that they are not what we think they are and also that The Klaw, and not LeBron James is the King of LA.

“The Lakers ain’t gonna make no run…Kawhi Leonard ran them out of the building last night… Kawhi sent them a message last night. He’s the king of LA,” said Barkley.

Now we cannot tell whether he said it seriously or he was joking. But either way, he has a point. When a full-fit Lakers team couldn’t beat a Paul George-less Clippers, how can they seek a championship run?

Where do the Lakers stand in contention?

With a 41-39 record tied with the Pelicans (7th), and two games to go before their 2022-23 regular season campaign ends, the Lakers are just a win behind the Clippers (6th) in the West standings, at the 8th position.

On paper, they can beat any team in the West in a playoff series if they are at their best. However, it still solely depends on their legendary front duo of The Brow and The King.

D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Jarred Vanderbilt might have been good of late, but they go as far as Anthony Davis and LeBron James take them.

 

Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

