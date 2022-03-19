“Man what the hell?! Uh-oh look out for Bryce Maximus people!”: LeBron James is in disbelief of his second oldest son casually throwing down a windmill

Bryce Maximus James throws down a windmill dunk and LeBron James can’t get enough of it on social media as he hypes his son up.

It’s safe to say that LeBron James has quite the athletic genetics. Both his sons, Bronny James and his second oldest, Bryce Maximus James, have proven themselves to be quite the basketball players, not just in skill but of course, in athleticism as well.

Bronny was also in the formative years of his high school days when he threw down his first windmill dunk, causing a massive stir to happen on social media. 14 year olds these days are simply better than ever before at the game of basketball and it shows.

Bryce Maximus, is clearly up next from the LeBron James lineage to show up and show out on the hardwood and he most certainly has done just that. A video has surfaced of 14 year old Bryce dunking; but not just dunking- throwing down a windmill.

LeBron James can’t get enough of his son, Bryce Maximus, throwing down a windmill.

LeBron James has always been one to show love to his children on social media, regardless of what endeavor they’re indulging in. Of course, basketball hits home for the 4x Finals MVP and seeing his sons continue to play the way they do must be quite heartwarming for him.

Bryce James throwing down a windmill 🤯 @brhoops (via zafarsarajzada/IG) pic.twitter.com/wHYYKeteAI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2022

James now has another son throwing down casual windmills on regulation hoops, as Bryce Maximus is seen throwing one down in a practice gym. James took to his Instagram story to say, “Man what the hell?! Uh-oh, look out people,” as a way to warn the opposing competition.

Rightfully so as any 14 year old kid dunking the ball is a sight to be seen, let alone that some kid winding the ball back from behind his head to put it through the hoop.